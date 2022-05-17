ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County police officers honored for saving life of toddler

By Gailyn Markham
WTAP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office were honored as heroes during Tuesday’s Raleigh County Commission meeting. Lieutenant William Killen and Lieutenant Benny Halstead are credited for saving the...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to DUI causing death

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man recieves three to fifteen years in prison for the death of Kenneth Isaiah Brown. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Farthing of Cool Ridge pleaded guilty in January of 2022 to DUI causing death. On Friday, May 20, 2022, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling issued the maximum sentence after […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers County High School on I-77 in Beaver. The crash happened during Governor Jim Justice’s shelter-in-place order at the beginning of the Pandemic in April of 2020. Prosecutors said Nicholas Farthing had just done 14 shots at a local bar, the Crash Zone, and was driving more than 160 miles per hour when he crashed into Isaiah Brown’s car.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing preteen reported out of Eskdale found

UPDATE (10:59 a.m. on Saturday, May 21): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin has been found and is safe. ESKDALE, WV (WOWK) — A 12-year-old child has been reported missing out of Eskdale in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin, 12, left his residence on Sandy Lane […]
ESKDALE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

One person killed in early morning crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a crash Saturday morning in Charleston, according to police. Charleston Police said a car and a motorcycle crashed in the eastbound lane of the 1500 block of Washington Street East around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle died at the...
Metro News

Fatal accident Saturday morning in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man on a motorcycle was killed in an early morning collision in the city. The bike collided with a passenger car about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Washington Street East in Charleston. Police have not released the name of...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Deputy Redden recognized for Task Force contributions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Deputy J.A. Redden had been recognized by the AFT for his work as a Task Force Agent in Raleigh County. While working with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Deputy Redden investigated 56...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting over shoe argument

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty in a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured in Charleston in 2021. Christopher Neil Smith, 38, of Charleston pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the Kanawha County Circuit Court on Friday, May […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Wvva#Raleigh County Commission
WSAZ

Man arrested after two-state pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Friday night after a pursuit involving a stolen car that went through two states before ending along Hal Greer Boulevard near Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Police say. Officers say the man stole a car from a church parking lot in the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for 2 missing Kanawha County teens

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. Deputies say Jada McCormick, 13, and Ja’lynn Morgan, 16, have both been reported missing from Elkview. The KCSO says both girls live in the Cooper’s Creek area. According to the KCSO, the teens were last seen […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston woman wanted for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston authorities are searching for a woman who is believed to have started a fire on May 18. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she allegedly lit a car on fire near the home, and the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTV

Man crashes motorcycle after police chase in Upshur County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man crashed his motorcycle after fleeing from Upshur County officers on Wednesday. Deputies stopped a green motorcycle on Little Sand Run Road Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:40, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the motorcycle,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after overnight crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A crash involving a car and a motorcycle killed one overnight in the 1500 block of Washington Street East in Charleston. Charleston PD says the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on May 21. They say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. This incident is being investigated by […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Former Logan County utility clerk sentenced after taking utility deposits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former utility clerk for a Logan County town has been sentenced after previously admitting to stealing utility deposits. Sherry Sansom, 51, of Accoville previously entered a guilty plea related to falsifying accounts. She took thousands of dollars in utility deposits without depositing the funds in the bank account for the town of Man.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police search for suspects in Charleston burglary

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two burglary suspects. According to the CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, police received a report on Thursday, May 18, of a burglary that allegedly occurred around 1 p.m. Friday, May 13 in the 2300 block of Savory Drive. The CPD says […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Former Fayetteville Mayor charged with a felony

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayetteville’s former mayor faces two charges after an altercation. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, James Filmore Akers, 86, was charged with a felony count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of shooting across a road or near a building or a crowd. Police responded to a shots fired call on Thursday, May 5th, in the area of Keller Avenue and Davis Street. When police arrived in the area, Lt. Kinzer saw a truck approaching him on Davis Street. Lt. Kinzer made contact with the male driver and asked him if he had heard anything. The driver identified himself as James Martin Akers and said that he and his brother, Alan Akers, had gotten into a fight and it turned heated. At that point, their father, James Akers, tried to break them up but was unsuccessful. Akers then went inside and got a gun, came back outside, and fired it, trying to break them up.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County Woman Pleads Guilty to Being a Straw Purchaser

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County woman pleaded guilty to providing false information on a federal form in order to acquire firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 23, 2020, Terri Lawhorn, 27, of Fayetteville, bought three firearms: a Glock 44 .22-caliber pistol; a Glock 43 9mm pistol; and a Glock 42 .380-caliber pistol. Lawhorn admitted that she purchased the firearms for Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” who is separately charged in a pending gun trafficking conspiracy. Through an intermediary, Jones had given Lawhorn money to buy the firearms and told her which ones to buy from a gun dealer in Mount Hope, West Virginia.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen charged with killing mother/father/brothers to transfer to adult facility

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A teenager accused of the quadruple murder of his mother, stepfather and two brothers will now be transferred to an adult facility during his trial. On Wednesday, Judge Ballard granted the State’s request to transfer Gavin Smith to South Central Regional Jail. In March, Smith’s first-degree murder charges were transferred to adult status […]
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy