The University of Montevallo will host a number of youth summer camps on its campus in June. Registration is now open for the following opportunities:. The UM fishing team, reigning Bass Pro Shops School of the Year, will host a four-day Bass Fishing Camp June 20-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Bearden House Outdoor Scholars Lodge located at 855 Shelby St., Montevallo, AL 35115.

