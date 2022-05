Less than a month away now, we’ve been working hard to get you ready for this year’s Bonnaroo, sharing a series of Artist Spotlights on some of our most-anticipated performers, which will culminate in daily lineup guides ahead of the fest. Set to return June 16-19 to nearby Manchester, Tenn., this marks the first Bonnaroo in three years, after Covid delays, rescheduled dates, and one very unfortunate rain-out of last year’s planned September event. Finally, after all that uncertainty, we have no doubt that ‘Roo is really back this time, and we can’t wait to return to the farm for this year’s exciting lineup of Stevie Nicks, Tool, J. Cole, The Chicks, and so, so many other great artists!

1 DAY AGO