ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

African Americans still face hair discrimination

By Chelsie Burroughs
ntdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfrican Americans just can’t catch a break when it comes to hair discrimination. The constant discrimination they face because of their hair is the reason why we have the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act. The bill prohibits race-based hair discrimination and any denial of employment...

www.ntdaily.com

Comments / 9

James Griffith
2d ago

I mean as usual they discriminate against themselves more than anybody else. a natural pretty little afro would be way more beautiful instead of tying in horse hair, a mop, or whatever fake thing with rainbow colors they are using nowadays to make braids.

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Guardian

Trump isn’t out there with a gun, but he’s enabled this war against black people

Last weekend, just as I finished a live performance in California of Four Questions, the Grammy award-winning jazz collaboration for which I provided spoken words, word reached me about the racist killing of 10 people as they shopped in Buffalo, New York. I try never to be surprised by evil and never paralysed by despair. Instead, my immediate reaction was “here we go again”, with the horror, the suffering and then the now familiar routine of rhetorical gestures and superficial posturing.
POTUS
MSNBC

Meet the woman who just became the youngest Black law school graduate

When Haley Taylor Schlitz graduated from her Texas homeschooling high school program at age 13, she said she was simply moving at her preferred pace. “It was never like ‘I’m doing this because I want to graduate early.’ That has never been the goal. It’s always been about where I needed to be,” Schlitz told Know Your Value.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, CA
State
Colorado State
Local
California Society
State
Virginia State
City
Washington, CT
HipHopWired

White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise

The manifesto of the 18-year-old who shot 13 people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket killing ten this past weekend showed that he was heavily influenced by "replacement theory", which has become more and more prevalent in campaigns and outreach by rightwing politicians and the media. This article takes a look at what replacement theory is and its resurgence through mass shooting events targeting Black people and other ethnic groups. The post White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BUFFALO, NY
HipHopWired

“Welcome To The Slave House”: Another Black Employee Has Filed A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Telsa

There are a number of reasons people, particularly Black people, have concerns when it comes to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. But all of his Trump-backing and “free speech” advocacy (which we all know will inevitably include hate speech and dangerous propaganda and misinformation) aside, Black folks are wary because Musk is responsible for Telsa […]
FREMONT, CA
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Parks
Daily Mail

'They've told him that as a black man the world is against him': Single mom of biracial son, 13, sues his school over CRT curriculum because 'he now sees things that don't go his way as racism'

A single mother of a biracial son is suing his school over its Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum, saying he now sees things that don't go his way as racism. Melissa Riley, from Charlottesville in Virginia, said that her 13-year-old boy never saw himself as different to other students until the Albemarle School District introduced an 'anti-racism' programme to his middle school last spring.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#United States#Natural Hair#Slavery#Racial Injustice#Racism#Dove#The National Urban League#Color Of Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy