Waterloo, IA

Order Your 2022 Waterloo Bucks Tickets Today

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bucks Ticket Office has opened for the season! Tickets will be available online through the...

northwoodsleague.com

94.1 KRNA

Midwest Man Has Been Eating a Big Mac a Day For 50 Years

Admit it. You still enjoy a burger from McDonald's once in a while. Or perhaps it's their McNuggets you crave with your favorite dipping sauce. Either way, the golden arches appear in your sights once in a while. Even more, if you have kids! Gotta get those Happy Meal toys! But a midwest man has everyone beat in his love of McDonald's because, after 50 years, he's still 'loving it!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear creating stir in Dubuque

Meteorologist Corey Thompson breaks down the chance of a warm and dry summer, and how that could affect Iowa's power grid. 'Putts for Prevention' hoping to crisis support and suicide prevention. Updated: 5 hours ago. Those leading the event say this money gets used to help with operational costs that...
DUBUQUE, IA
thedailyhoosier.com

IU baseball blows 11-run lead to Iowa, loses by 14

In Iowa City in search of wins to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana led 13-2 after three innings. But Iowa would cross the plate 28 more times over the next five innings to completely flip the script and deliver a crushing 30-16 defeat to the Hoosiers.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools May No Longer Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

Over the course of the pandemic, a federal program was created to give free (or reduced price) breakfast and lunches to Iowa students. This might be one of the few positive things to come from a pandemic that shut down the entire world. Sadly, those free breakfast and lunches could be coming to a close at the end of June.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
IOWA STATE
homegrowniowan.com

Why lilacs in Iowa turned a whiter shade of pale

Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Is Coming To Two Iowa Cities

The hit game show will be coming to an Eastern Iowa town near you very soon. A beloved game show is hitting the road in the near future. 'Wheel of Fortune' is currently in its 39th season with longtime host Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Fans of one of the longest-running syndicated shows in television history are about to embark on a whole new frontier.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines CONCERTS & 90 MINUTES OF FIREWORKS for 3 Big Nights and will benefit Jasper County Charities!

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines three big concerts with three big nights of fireworks, the likes of which have never been seen before in Iowa! The Pyrotechnics Guild International Convention is coming to Newton, Iowa Saturday July 30 to Saturday August 6, 2022. The economic impact to the surrounding area will be in the millions of dollars! As part of the convention being in town, a series of three nights will combine a concert experience followed by a 90 Minute Fireworks! The first night will have the Legendary Jan and Dean Beach Party on Sunday July 31st. Night #2 will Tuesday August 2nd with Arena Rock favorites, HAIRBALL! The final night will be Friday August 5th with up and coming Country Star Alexandra Kay! All shows start at ONLY $20 to get in...seating is limited...and upgrades are available to the Newton Club area at the track as well. Concerts begin at 7pm with about 90 MINUTES of incredible fireworks from PGI, the organization hosting the pyrotechnics convention at the Iowa Speedway, at their conclusion! NASCAR has made the facility available for these events and profits from Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway will be donated to Jasper County Charities! It's a WIN-WIN-WIN for everyone! Goto www.PGI-NEWTON.com for all the details and ticket information!
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Iowa family set to make Family Feud debut Friday night

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa family is getting the chance of a lifetime. The Mielke’s will compete on the big screen in one of America’s favorite game shows Friday night: Family Feud. “Now from the experience, we figured out it was much easier to figure...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Drake men's hoops land D2 transfer

(Des Moines) -- The Drake men’s basketball program landed a commitment from transfer Eric Northweather on Wednesday. Northweather comes to Drake from Division II Truman State. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 10.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and shot 59.7 percent from the field for the Bulldogs. Northweather...
DES MOINES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State makes five-star forward Omaha Biliew’s top-four

Link Academy’s Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals semifinal between Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.), Friday, April 1, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Link Academy defeated Prolific Prep 59-53. Iowa State has made the cut for one...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Brewery is Becoming a Comedy Club

With Penguins Comedy Club currently closed, the owner of a brewery on the city's Southwest side has stepped up to fill the void for people needing an outlet to tickle their funny bones. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Thew Brewing, located at 301 2nd Ave. SW is becoming The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Are Great at NOT Falling for This Scam

No one should ever fall for a scam. After the 2020 derecho, there were plenty of cruel opportunists who descended on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities, preying on people in need. These are the types of scams we're often warned to try hard to avoid. But another type of scam...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Planet Fitness Employee Arrested

A former employee of the Waterloo Planet Fitness was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after bringing a replica of a BB gun into the business, according to KWWL. The woman threatened to take her own life with the weapon. Police were able to quickly take her into custody before taking her to the hospital. The woman’s name has not been released.
WATERLOO, IA
KCAU 9 News

Central Iowa chase ends with man in custody

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through Iowa Friday morning. The chase began in Urbandale after an officer tried to pull over a white Ford F-150 registered to someone who had outstanding warrants out of Dallas County. Officer Holly Pickett with the […]
DES MOINES, IA

