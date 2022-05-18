ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

One dead after crash on Main Street in Anoka

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — One person was killed in a crash late Tuesday night after fleeing from police in Coon Rapids. Police initially reported that two people had died — the driver of the fleeing vehicle and the passenger — however, on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said the passenger had...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Orono Police: Body of juvenile boy found in trunk of vehicle

ORONO, Minn. — Orono Police say they found a body of a juvenile boy in the trunk of a vehicle after conducting a traffic stop Friday morning. Authorities say two people are in custody and that they believe it is "domestic related." According to the Orono Police Department, officers...
ORONO, MN
KARE

Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Homicide investigators are looking for suspects after two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale Thursday. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81 just before 3:45 p.m. When squads arrived, they found two people deceased inside a vehicle.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anoka, MN
Crime & Safety
Anoka County, MN
Crime & Safety
Anoka County, MN
Accidents
Coon Rapids, MN
Accidents
City
Anoka, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Anoka County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Coon Rapids, MN
KARE 11

Police searching for missing Hudson, WI man

MINNEAPOLIS — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Hudson, Wisconsin man, who the office said left his his home unexpectedly Thursday. Authorities say David Mckay, 67, was last seen Thursday morning at his home in Hudson. Mckay reportedly wrote an email to family, and then left unexpectedly without his cellphone. Family members and authorities say they are concerned for his wellbeing.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Student Who Was Reported Missing Is Found Dead

Originally published May 20, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of Minnesota student who had been reported missing was found dead on Wednesday. Austin Retterath, 19, was last seen on May 8 near East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. Police searched the area and concentrated their efforts near the Franklin Avenue Bridge. On Wednesday, authorities found his body in the Mississippi River. Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash On Highway 610 In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a serious injury crash in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 610 at Zane Avenue. According to the state patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 610 lost control, drove into the grass median and rolled. Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Mercy Hospital#Gateway Dr Nw#Buick#The Twin Cities
KARE 11

State Patrol arrests man suspected of hitting 2 tow truck operators

RICE COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol has arrested a man suspected of hitting two tow truck operators Monday morning and driving off. According to a criminal complaint, 39-year-old Marlon Fleming, of Lakeville, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation. The May 16 hit-and-run incident happened...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Medford man killed in crash west of Elysian; Waterville woman airlifted

A Medford man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash west of Elysian. The crash happened on Highway 60 at 7:22 a.m. when an eastbound Cadillac CTS and a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander collided. The name of the fatally injured Cadillac driver, a 49-year-old Medford man, was not released. Kelsie Erlene...
MEDFORD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KARE 11

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to take leave of absence for 'health-related reasons'

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County officials announced Thursday Sheriff David Hutchinson is taking a leave of absence due to "health-related reasons." They went on to say the leave of absence will be for the "indefinite future." County officials confirmed Chief Deputy Tracey Martin will now assume operations on behalf of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. According to state law, Hutchinson will continue to receive pay and benefits throughout his leave, a county spokesperson said.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Highway 36 reopens after fatal crash near Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn — Highway 36 is open again after being closed in both directions for hours Tuesday morning as police cleaned up after an early-morning crash. The State Patrol website says 30-year-old Trevor Scott May of St. Paul was driving a Kia Sorento westbound shortly before 3 a.m. when he exited Highway 36 via the Dale Street exit at a high rate of speed. Investigators say May sped through the intersection, and back onto the Highway 36 entrance ramp before hitting a grassy area, losing control and rolling the vehicle.
ROSEVILLE, MN
myklgr.com

Human Bone Found In Minnesota River Determined To Be Nearly 8,000 Years Old

A bone found in the Minnesota River last autumn is human and nearly 8,000 years old, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the bone was found by a pair of kayakers south of Sacred Heart in September 2021. It was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the bone came from a human.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Numerous kayakers rescued from Minnesota river in 24 hours

(FOX 9) - In two separate incidents over a 24-hour span, five total kayakers have now encountered trouble on the Sauk River in Stearns County amid strong currents from recent heavy rainfall. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office on Sunday rescued two kayakers who flipped their kayaks in the river and...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy