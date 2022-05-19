ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Police Report: May 2-8

By Newport This Week Staff
 2 days ago

During the period from Monday, May 2 through Sunday, May 8 the Newport Police Department responded to 402 calls. Of those, 95 were motor vehicle related; there were 74 motor vehicle violations issued and 21 accident reports. Police responded to 6...

Westerly Sun

Police logs: Thursday, May 19, 2022

A 14-year-old juvenile was charged Wednesday with vandalism. Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Police logs: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

A 15-year-old juvenile was charged Tuesday with vandalism. Richard T. Martone, 43, of 977 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged Saturday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court. Edward J. Liriano, 27, of Cranston, was charged Monday with reckless driving. Rosemarie K. McCardle, 53, of 2 Thatt Way,...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick PD investigates bank robbery

WARWICK — Warwick Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Friday, May 20 at approximately 2:20 p.m. A tall, white man entered the Harbor One Bank at 2089 Warwick Avenue and handed a note demanding cash to the teller. He was wearing a white zipper jacket, a...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Medical transport driver charged in fatal crash out on bail

(WJAR) — A medical transport driver accused of causing an elderly woman’s death is out on bail after appearing in court on Friday. 26-year-old Dauda Elegushi was arraigned in Kent County Superior Court in a case involving the death of 77-year-old Lina Russo. Elegushi worked for Assured Transportation,...
KENT COUNTY, RI
Crime & Safety
bpdnews.com

Following a Brief Foot Chase, Male Apprehended and Firearm Recovered

At about 6:17 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Daniel Dotson, 27, of Dorchester, in the area of 2 Lattimore Court. Officers were on directed patrol when they observed a vehicle idling with several individuals standing...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Five Arrested with two firearms and 679 grams of Cocaine in early morning drug raids

HYANNIS – On Thursday, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000. Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office have been conducting a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Mid-Cape area. 25-year-old Ryan Banton of Harwich; 29-year-old Kirk Brown of Mirimar, FL; 24-year-old Rojae McKenzie of Queens, NY; 65-year-old Joseph Panzera of Harwich, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Harwich were the five individuals taken into custody as a result of this investigation. The success of this investigation is a result of work done by the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit, Barnstable Police Department K-9 Unit, DEA Cape Cod Resident Office (which consists of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and the Yarmouth Police Department) and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. Banton, Brown, McKenzie, and Panzera were all transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment on Friday May 20, 2022 for the following charges: Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without and FID, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Trafficking in Class B Substance (Cocaine) 200 grams or more. Bail was set on all four individuals as follows: Banton $10,000 +GPS, Brown $10,000 +GPS, Panzera $1,000, and McKenzie $7,500 +GPS.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WTNH

Hartford man charged with firearm possession, crack distribution

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal grand jury indicted a convicted felon on gun and drug charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Christopher Gaskin, 46, of Hartford, was arrested on the federal complaint on April 28. He is charged with firearm possession and narcotics distribution offenses. Harford police pulled over the car Gaskin was driving on Irving […]
HARTFORD, CT
whdh.com

Cambridge man facing drug charges after selling to undercover officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was charged with drug distribution offenses involving crack cocaine and fentanyl after attempting to sell to an undercover police officer, United States Department of Justice attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced. Ashan Arty, 23, was arrested in February 2021 after attempting to sell crack cocaine...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
1420 WBSM

Now 72, Taunton Murderer Denied Parole

TAUNTON — A man serving a life sentence for beating another man to death in Taunton in July 1980 has been denied parole again, after spending more than four decades in prison. Now 72 years old, Kevin Coe started serving his sentence in 1981 for killing Frank Sikorski and...
TAUNTON, MA

