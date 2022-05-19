Natrona County divorce filings (5/10/22–5/17/22)

Betsy passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on May 12, 2022. She was born and raised in Kansas City North and graduated from NKC Highschool and from Stephens College. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and later married and moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she had two sons who were the loves of her life.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO