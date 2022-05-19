Natrona County divorce filings (5/10/22–5/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license from May 11 through May 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerks Office. The...
CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, Wyo. — Online pet scams targeting Natrona County residents have recently been reported, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The scams involve people spending money to buy a pet online only to discover later the transaction was a scam, according to NCSO. Two instances have been reported by the Casper-Natrona County International Airport in the last month, NCSO said.
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, Wyo. — Mills Police Department has renewed its appeal to the public for help finding teenager Josiah Decker. Decker was last seen wearing a black Natrona County High School ROTC sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots at around 10 a.m. Thursday, when he was dropped off at school.
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Classical Academy, a proposed charter school that would serve students in Casper and Mills, will be hosting Wyoming Superintendent Brian Schroeder for a discussion about charter schools from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26. The discussion will be held at the United Church of Christ, 1511 S. Melrose St. in Casper.
GREEN RIVER — On December 26, 2019, the Green River community nearly lost a historical landmark when the Washington Square building went up in flames. Now, two years and five months later, a future has been outlined for the building. Debra Moerke, a Casper resident, has announced her plans...
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming residents have until June 6 to apply for 2021 property tax refunds available under a new program established by legislation signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon in March. People who have been residents of Wyoming for at least five years and who have paid...
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday morning, police officers took a juvenile suspect into custody in downtown Casper after the suspect was reported to have pointed a firearm at someone in the area, Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said at around 9:15 a.m. Friday. The suspect was...
Betsy passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on May 12, 2022. She was born and raised in Kansas City North and graduated from NKC Highschool and from Stephens College. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and later married and moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she had two sons who were the loves of her life.
CASPER, Wyo. — Interfaith of Natrona County is planning to move its office out of the former Roosevelt High School building, but will remain in North Casper. Interfaith, which provides a range of emergency services to people living at or below the poverty level, will move to 919 N. Durbin St., a building that previously housed Seton House administrative space.
CASPER, Wyo. — Cool, wet conditions will linger through Casper and much of Wyoming through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. A chance of rain and snow is expected on Friday morning, with chances of mainly rain after 2 p.m. The high will hit around 46 degrees, and wind gusts up to 29 mph are likely.
Norbert Hans Jorge “Norby” Kasztner: 1953 – 2022. Norbert Hans Jorge Kasztner, 68, of Casper, died May 15, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions after complications from a lifelong battle with type-1 diabetes. He was born on August 22, 1953 to Gyula and Nelly Kasztner in...
CASPER, Wyo. — The block party celebrating local artisans and musicians returns to 6th and Durbin Street this Saturday, May 21. Over 60 craft vendors will be in attendance, along with food trucks and craft brews. The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday out in front of the Funky Junk District.
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing by sunrise Saturday in most of central Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. This includes the lower elevations and Natrona County. “Those with sensitive outdoor vegetation will want to take steps to mitigate plants freezing,” the...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two Casper high school soccer teams had chances to go for glory in the Wyoming High School Activities Association Class 4A state semifinals Friday afternoon. However, it wasn’t meant to be for either squad. The Kelly Walsh boys and Natrona County girls played Sheridan and...
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s weather wasn’t much kinder to the hardy athletes, staff and parents participating on day two of the 2022 Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships at Kelly Walsh High School’s Harry Geldien Stadium. Some events scheduled for Thursday were moved to...
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-born broadcast journalist Pete Williams announced on Thursday that he will retire in June this year. According to NBC News, Williams has worked as a correspondent for the network since 1993, mainly covering the U.S. Supreme Court and the Department of Justice. “He is quite simply...
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 80 is facing some wind closures on Thursday morning, with gusts exceeding 70 mph in some areas, according to WYDOT. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Elk Mountain as of 10 a.m. Thursday. WYDOT sensors recorded a 71 mph wind gust in the Cooper Cove area at 9:58 a.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0