ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County divorce filings (5/10/22–5/17/22)

By Greg Hirst
oilcity.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from May 10 through...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report: (5/13/22- 5/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County sheriff alerts of pet scams targeting residents

CASPER, Wyo. — Online pet scams targeting Natrona County residents have recently been reported, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The scams involve people spending money to buy a pet online only to discover later the transaction was a scam, according to NCSO. Two instances have been reported by the Casper-Natrona County International Airport in the last month, NCSO said.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natrona County, WY
Society
City
Casper, WY
Natrona County, WY
Government
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Government
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (5/19/22–5/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills Police seeks public help again to locate missing teen

CASPER, Wyo. — Mills Police Department has renewed its appeal to the public for help finding teenager Josiah Decker. Decker was last seen wearing a black Natrona County High School ROTC sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots at around 10 a.m. Thursday, when he was dropped off at school.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Washington Square building could become home for single mothers

GREEN RIVER — On December 26, 2019, the Green River community nearly lost a historical landmark when the Washington Square building went up in flames. Now, two years and five months later, a future has been outlined for the building. Debra Moerke, a Casper resident, has announced her plans...
GREEN RIVER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Anderson
Person
Kim K
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Dowell, Baalhorn

Betsy passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on May 12, 2022. She was born and raised in Kansas City North and graduated from NKC Highschool and from Stephens College. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and later married and moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she had two sons who were the loves of her life.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Interfaith finds new office space in North Casper to keep serving community from same neighborhood

CASPER, Wyo. — Interfaith of Natrona County is planning to move its office out of the former Roosevelt High School building, but will remain in North Casper. Interfaith, which provides a range of emergency services to people living at or below the poverty level, will move to 919 N. Durbin St., a building that previously housed Seton House administrative space.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorces#Oil City News
oilcity.news

Chance of snowy, windy Friday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Cool, wet conditions will linger through Casper and much of Wyoming through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. A chance of rain and snow is expected on Friday morning, with chances of mainly rain after 2 p.m. The high will hit around 46 degrees, and wind gusts up to 29 mph are likely.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Kasztner, Lucous, Cardwell

Norbert Hans Jorge “Norby” Kasztner: 1953 – 2022. Norbert Hans Jorge Kasztner, 68, of Casper, died May 15, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions after complications from a lifelong battle with type-1 diabetes. He was born on August 22, 1953 to Gyula and Nelly Kasztner in...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Funky Junk Spring Edition returns this Saturday to central Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The block party celebrating local artisans and musicians returns to 6th and Durbin Street this Saturday, May 21. Over 60 craft vendors will be in attendance, along with food trucks and craft brews. The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday out in front of the Funky Junk District.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Below-freezing temps expected overnight Saturday and Sunday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing by sunrise Saturday in most of central Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. This includes the lower elevations and Natrona County. “Those with sensitive outdoor vegetation will want to take steps to mitigate plants freezing,” the...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
oilcity.news

NBC journalist and NCHS grad Pete Williams announces retirement

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-born broadcast journalist Pete Williams announced on Thursday that he will retire in June this year. According to NBC News, Williams has worked as a correspondent for the network since 1993, mainly covering the U.S. Supreme Court and the Department of Justice. “He is quite simply...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy