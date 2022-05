Abingdon’s budget may soon require higher fees, the town’s director of finance told the Abingdon Town Council during Thursdays’ meeting. “The town can no longer take on things that we can not have a revenue stream for,” said Steve Trotman, the town’s director of finance. “We provide tremendous services for residents, but many times the charges for those services are 15 and 20 years old, but yet our costs are 2022 and 2023.”

ABINGDON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO