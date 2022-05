Some local trash pickup is being affected by higher gas prices nationally. Waste Management has added a line to their bill for “Fuel/Environmental Charge.” The Environmental Charge is the charge at local landfills and transfer stations. A customer service rep for Waste Management said this quarter’s fuel charge is the highest he has ever seen it, and it is a standard charge on all invoices. One bill for normal residential service in Steamboat showed a charge of $150.96 for fuel this quarter, which is 58.67% of the quarterly charge for weekly pickup of trash and recycling.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO