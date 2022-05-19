ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Friends hold vigil for Baltimore student killed after prom; reward now at $16,000

By Tim Swift, Jeff Abell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are asking for the public's help to find the killer of a high school student who was fatally shot after his junior prom last week. The reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case now stands at $16,000 after Gov. Larry Hogan matched...

Man grazed by a bullet in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was non-fatally shot in Baltimore County Friday. According to police, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting near Braeside Road. Once on scene, police located a man with a graze wound from a gunshot. He was taken...
Suspect In Reisterstown Road Shooting Arrested

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested 30-year-old Joseph Carter in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. on Friday where they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are currently listed in critical by stable condition. Baltimore County Police say that through the course of their investigation they were able to identify Carter as the suspect responsible for the incident. He is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Two men shot in East Baltimore; wounded man admits himself to hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were wounded in a double shooting Friday in East Baltimore, city police said. Meanwhile, about 30 minutes later, a 19-year-old man who had been shot admitted himself to a hospital. Officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue after...
Owings Mills man accused of shooting pizza shop worker in Garrison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Owings Mills man was arrested in connection with a shooting Friday at a pizza restaurant in Garrison, Baltimore County police said. Joseph Carter, 30, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and weapons violations. Witnesses said the victim was an employee of Voceli Pizza.
Man fatally shot in South Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed near Leadenhall overnight. Police said just before 2 a.m., they responded to the 900 block of Leadenhall for reported gunfire. Once on scene, police located a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Teen, Man Injured In East Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teenager and a man were injured in a shooting Friday evening in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue for a shooting, where they found a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Both victims were hospitalized. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Police: 34-year-old man fatally shot Friday in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did back on May 14, 2022. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating the homicide of a 34-year-old man that occurred in Southeast D.C. Police identified the man killed as Cedric Williams of Southeast, DC.
Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
2 Killed in Fiery Crash in Bowie: Police

Two people are dead after a fiery car crash early Saturday in Bowie, Maryland, police said. A car left the road, struck a pole and caught fire on Annapolis Road near Glenn Dale Boulevard about 2:40 a.m., Prince George's County police said. The victims died at the scene. Investigators are...
One Person Injured In Early Sat. Morning Shooting In Frederick

Frederick, Md (IKM) An investigation is underway into a shooting early Saturday morning in Frederick. Police say at around 2:00 AM, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of North Market Street after hearing what sounded like gun shots.. Upon arriving, police found evidence that a gun had been fired.
Teenager among 3 shot Friday evening in Baltimore

A teenager was among three people shot early Friday evening in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:02 p.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue, where a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot. Police said the two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pizza shop employee shot at Baltimore County shopping center in Garrison

GARRISON, Md. (WBFF) — An employee of a pizza restaurant was shot Friday afternoon at a shopping center in Garrison, witnesses said. Baltimore County police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 9600 block of Reistertown Road. Officers on the scene found the man who they said was shot at least once. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not disclosed. Police declined to release any other details, saying it was an active investigation.
Assailant in Lochearn assault, attempted carjacking in police custody

LOCHEARN, Md. — Baltimore County police took a person into custody Friday afternoon after a reported assault and attempted carjacking. According to preliminary information from police, officers were called around 3 p.m. to Old Court and Greenwood roads in the Lochearn area for an assault in progress. Police said...
