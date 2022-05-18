Garcia Returns Home to Sign with Trinity

The Olmos Park mansion of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus has hit the market for $2.9 million, according to Bexar County property records. Straus, who died in January at age 99, was involved in numerous organizations including the Friends of the McNay, the San Antonio Art League, the San Antonio Symphony and the Battle of the Flowers Association. The East Coast transplant and avid golfer also served on the board of the University of the Incarnate Word and and was a member of the San Antonio Country Club and the Argyle Club, according to her obituary.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO