Garcia Returns Home to Sign with Trinity

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several living legends were honored during a special ceremony at Cigarroa High School. A group of 14 Toros who continue to be successful and reach new goals well after their high school years were recognized. Many of them come from all walks of life and after...
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s been a busy time over at Alexander with the end of the year festivities going on and seniors ready to move on including a trio of athletes that have all signed their letters of intent. Three athletes from Alexander signed their name on the...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - DEFENDER OF THE YEAR- Valeria Martinez (United) MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR- Lisset Onofre (Nixon) GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR- Kailey Lopez (United) NIXON- Melissa Ramirez, Miriam Magallanes, Angela Meza. UNITED- Paloma Perez, Mikaela Nava, Yizzia Ramirez. UNITED SOUTH- Esmeralda Lopez, Giselle Aguilar, Mia Garcia. ALL DISTRICT 2ND...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A celebration of the life of a beloved San Antonio radio personality is taking place this weekend. Robert “Bobby” Lopez, whose voice graced the San Antonio airwaves for many years passed away in February following a long illness. Lopez, who is a...
The Olmos Park mansion of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus has hit the market for $2.9 million, according to Bexar County property records. Straus, who died in January at age 99, was involved in numerous organizations including the Friends of the McNay, the San Antonio Art League, the San Antonio Symphony and the Battle of the Flowers Association. The East Coast transplant and avid golfer also served on the board of the University of the Incarnate Word and and was a member of the San Antonio Country Club and the Argyle Club, according to her obituary.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Saturday, the Texas A&M University Colonias Program will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine drive-thru event. The drive is happening at the colonias program office. They are located on the 8100 block of Highway 359. The public is invited to go from 10 a.m. until 6...
SEGUIN, Texas — We all want to go on a vacation this summer. Road trips are always a great way to explore — but with the cost of gas at a record high, it may be time to stay closer to home and plan a trip that you can make with just one tank of gas.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our weather will be quite hot Friday and Saturday as desert air aloft continues to influence our weather. A wave in the upper level wind flow brings a slight chance of a thundershower from Mexico Friday evening. Slight chance. A cold front from the Great plains will stall in our area Sunday, bringing shower chances, cloudier skies, and lower temperatures for a number of days.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This year’s graduating class can get a free treat at Krispy Kreme. As a reward for all their hard work, the doughnut chain will give each graduating senior, a box of doughnuts!. The free ‘Senior Day Dozen’ includes eight original-glazed doughnuts and four special-themed doughnuts....
When it comes to making prank videos, Joe Jones doesn’t beat around the bush. He just dresses as one. Jones scares up all sorts of laughs as the Texas Bushman, a practical joker in a leafy green ghillie suit who poses as a potted shrub and pops out at unsuspecting passersby. He records the whole thing and then posts videos of their hysterical reactions on YouTube and social media.
