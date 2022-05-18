Rio Grande City – Grulla ISD building new middle school

Scope of work involves the construction of a new 2-story addition that will be attached to the end of the existing Phase I building. It will consist of a steel frame with metal stud commercial construction, brick and EIFS to match existing. The additions are approximately 27,439 sq. ft. The project will also include sitework, landscape, and interior finishes.
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The drought has forced Los Fresnos to move forward with their Drought Contingency Plan. “We get our water from Falcon Lake, which is in Zapata County, which is in a very severe drought right now, worse drought than we are but upstream we also get water from Amistad, which […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Lunada Artisan Market season is scheduled to begin Saturday, May 21, 2022, and will continue once a month until September. The seasonal, night-time market is held by the City of Brownsville and features a variety of vendors, artists, and activities. The market is held outdoors at Brownsville’s Linear Park and […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – According to AAA Texas the average price of gas in the Rio Grande Valley is $4.19 a gallon. But since Memorial Day is approaching AAA Texas is expecting nearly 3.2 Million travelers to hit the road to unofficially start the summer season. But while many plan to travel during the summer, […]
HARLINGEN — A rising generation of leaders believes the city is entering a new era. After a year of sweeping change at City Hall, they believe newly elected Mayor Norma Sepulveda’s stunning victory is crowning the drive. “I think people really feel that we were at the cusp...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested attempting to cross into Mexico after police say he robbed a bank. On Friday around 11:59 a.m., Mission police received a call about a robbery at Vantage Bank on East Tom Landry Street. Police say a man entered the bank and demanded the teller put money […]
Work is now underway to restore a lagoon the size of Weslaco. The lagoon dried up after construction of the Brownsville Ship Channel and Highway 48 cut it off from the Gulf, turning it into a dust bowl. “The football field would get covered in dust, the air conditioners would...
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD educator, who was arrested on charges of improper relationship with a student, was arrested a second time for indecency with a child, public records show. Frank Omar Fuentes, 53, was arrested by Mercedes PD on Thursday, May 19 on two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact, […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday Norma Sepulveda was sworn into office as the city of Harlingen’s new and first female mayor. “I hope that this inspires young girls all over the Rio Grande Valley and all over the state of Texas,” she said. She beat incumbent Mayor Chris Boswell 3,659 to 2,388 votes. “Mayor […]
CORPUS CHRISTI - Weslaco scored six unanswered runs late in the game to beat Austin Bowie 6-3 in the opening game of their three game Texas Class 6A Regional Semifinal softball playoff series on Friday. Game 2 is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cabinass Softball Complex. If necessary, Game 3 ...
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a man wanted for assault. Ricardo Pichardo, 31, is wanted for assault (class A misdemeanor) and assault, impeding airway (third degree felony,) according to a release from McAllen PD. At 8:29 p.m. on May 17, a woman reported to police that a man had assaulted her. […]
Signs warning drivers to stay off the dunes on South Padre island went up Thursday. Augusto Sanchez, a natural resource engineer with Cameron County, said the dunes create a natural barrier against coastal erosion that can also result in damage to houses and roads. Now, the county is warning the...
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Commissioner Gus Ruiz and J.V. Garcia are both candidates listed on the ballot for Precinct 4. Garcia said his top priorities are road safety and addressing the flood crisis in Cameron County. Garcia told ValleyCentral he feels qualified to become the next commissioner because of his education in […]
TX1015 Sweet Onions hosts inaugural restaurant week in Rio Grande Valley. The Texas 1015 Sweet Onion marketing campaign wrapped up the inaugural TX1015 Sweet Onion Restaurant week promotion on May 8. The historic marketing campaign, currently in its second year, was focused directly on Texas consumers to increase awareness of the TX1015 Sweet Onion.
Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 359 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. An Alamo woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus, according to the report. She was not vaccinated. The people who...
EL PASO, Texas — "These people came, and I heard something," said La Joya resident Ruberto Cantu. "These people," Cantu references, are what Border Patrol would consider encounters; migrants, people who cross the Rio Grande into the United States without permission. A week ago, Cantu was startled by noises...
MONTE ALTO — A woman here walked into her new house Wednesday morning with a sense of gratitude and disbelief. “I’m honestly speechless. I’m super excited,” Alejandra Alanis, said as she took in her brand new living and dining rooms. The wife and mother of three...
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco’s Fire-EMS received five new ventilators. “Yes so having a ventilator will save your life, will help save your life,” said Jose Zamora, Lieutenant with Weslaco’s fire department. Zamora said all fire are trained as EMS paramedics and now every ambulance will be equipped with a Zoll ventilator. “It will give […]
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lawmakers are responding to Friday’s ruling regarding Title 42. On Friday, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled Friday that the Biden administration must continue expelling migrants at the border under Title 42. The order was scheduled to end on May 23. Several politicians have responded to the ruling, including […]
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents help locate an autistic child who was lost in Rio Bravo. The incident happened on Tuesday morning when agents patrolling the Rio Bravo area when agents spotted a child trip and fall without getting up. Agents stopped to assist the child and render...
