Rio Grande City, TX

Rio Grande City – Grulla ISD building new middle school

By Crystal Martinez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new middle school is coming to the city of La Grulla to better serve the needs...

La Joya Phase II – IDEA Public Schools

Scope of work involves the construction of a new 2-story addition that will be attached to the end of the existing Phase I building. It will consist of a steel frame with metal stud commercial construction, brick and EIFS to match existing. The additions are approximately 27,439 sq. ft. The project will also include sitework, landscape, and interior finishes.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Drought conditions cause RGV city to enforce water restrictions

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The drought has forced Los Fresnos to move forward with their Drought Contingency Plan. “We get our water from Falcon Lake, which is in Zapata County, which is in a very severe drought right now, worse drought than we are but upstream we also get water from Amistad, which […]
POLITICS
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ‘Lunada Artisan Market’ to begin season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Lunada Artisan Market season is scheduled to begin Saturday, May 21, 2022, and will continue once a month until September. The seasonal, night-time market is held by the City of Brownsville and features a variety of vendors, artists, and activities. The market is held outdoors at Brownsville’s Linear Park and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Rising gas prices concerning RGV drivers as summer nears

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – According to AAA Texas the average price of gas in the Rio Grande Valley is $4.19 a gallon. But since Memorial Day is approaching AAA Texas is expecting nearly 3.2 Million travelers to hit the road to unofficially start the summer season. But while many plan to travel during the summer, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
La Grulla, TX
Rio Grande City, TX
Education
City
Rio Grande City, TX
Local
Texas Education
Rio Grande City, TX
Government
Valley Morning Star

Sepulveda victory caps drive for change

HARLINGEN — A rising generation of leaders believes the city is entering a new era. After a year of sweeping change at City Hall, they believe newly elected Mayor Norma Sepulveda’s stunning victory is crowning the drive. “I think people really feel that we were at the cusp...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after Mission bank robbery

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested attempting to cross into Mexico after police say he robbed a bank. On Friday around 11:59 a.m., Mission police received a call about a robbery at Vantage Bank on East Tom Landry Street. Police say a man entered the bank and demanded the teller put money […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Project underway to restore lagoon in Cameron County

Work is now underway to restore a lagoon the size of Weslaco. The lagoon dried up after construction of the Brownsville Ship Channel and Highway 48 cut it off from the Gulf, turning it into a dust bowl. “The football field would get covered in dust, the air conditioners would...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Norma Sepulveda sworn in as Harlingen’s new mayor

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday Norma Sepulveda was sworn into office as the city of Harlingen’s new and first female mayor. “I hope that this inspires young girls all over the Rio Grande Valley and all over the state of Texas,” she said. She beat incumbent Mayor Chris Boswell 3,659 to 2,388 votes. “Mayor […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted in McAllen for assault, impeding airway

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a man wanted for assault. Ricardo Pichardo, 31, is wanted for assault (class A misdemeanor) and assault, impeding airway (third degree felony,) according to a release from McAllen PD. At 8:29 p.m. on May 17, a woman reported to police that a man had assaulted her. […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Cameron County announces new efforts to preserve sand dunes

Signs warning drivers to stay off the dunes on South Padre island went up Thursday. Augusto Sanchez, a natural resource engineer with Cameron County, said the dunes create a natural barrier against coastal erosion that can also result in damage to houses and roads. Now, the county is warning the...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Education
Politics
ValleyCentral

County commissioner candidates discuss improvement plans

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Commissioner Gus Ruiz and J.V. Garcia are both candidates listed on the ballot for Precinct 4.   Garcia said his top priorities are road safety and addressing the flood crisis in Cameron County.  Garcia told ValleyCentral he feels qualified to become the next commissioner because of his education in […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
vegetablegrowersnews.com

TX1015 Sweet Onions hosts inaugural restaurant week in Rio Grande Valley

TX1015 Sweet Onions hosts inaugural restaurant week in Rio Grande Valley. The Texas 1015 Sweet Onion marketing campaign wrapped up the inaugural TX1015 Sweet Onion Restaurant week promotion on May 8. The historic marketing campaign, currently in its second year, was focused directly on Texas consumers to increase awareness of the TX1015 Sweet Onion.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

La Joya man startled by 2 dozen migrants hiding below house

EL PASO, Texas — "These people came, and I heard something," said La Joya resident Ruberto Cantu. "These people," Cantu references, are what Border Patrol would consider encounters; migrants, people who cross the Rio Grande into the United States without permission. A week ago, Cantu was startled by noises...
LA JOYA, TX
myrgv.com

GLO builds new home for Monte Alto woman affected by 2019 storm

MONTE ALTO — A woman here walked into her new house Wednesday morning with a sense of gratitude and disbelief. “I’m honestly speechless. I’m super excited,” Alejandra Alanis, said as she took in her brand new living and dining rooms. The wife and mother of three...
MONTE ALTO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco Fire EMS equips ambulances with ventilators

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco’s Fire-EMS received five new ventilators. “Yes so having a ventilator will save your life, will help save your life,” said Jose Zamora, Lieutenant with Weslaco’s fire department. Zamora said all fire are trained as EMS paramedics and now every ambulance will be equipped with a Zoll ventilator. “It will give […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV politicians react to Title 42 ruling

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lawmakers are responding to Friday’s ruling regarding Title 42. On Friday, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled Friday that the Biden administration must continue expelling migrants at the border under Title 42. The order was scheduled to end on May 23. Several politicians have responded to the ruling, including […]
MCALLEN, TX
kgns.tv

Agents help locate lost autistic child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents help locate an autistic child who was lost in Rio Bravo. The incident happened on Tuesday morning when agents patrolling the Rio Bravo area when agents spotted a child trip and fall without getting up. Agents stopped to assist the child and render...
LAREDO, TX

