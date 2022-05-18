ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

4 Questions to Ask the International Student Office

By Anayat Durrani
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith some 4,000 colleges and universities in the U.S., prospective international students have many options to choose from when pursuing undergraduate or graduate studies. So selecting the right fit for your academic needs requires time and research. A good place to begin is by reaching out to a prospective school’s international...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

13-year-old boy to graduate from University of Minnesota with degree in physics

A 13-year-old boy will soon graduate from university with a bachelor’s degree in physics.Elliott Tanner, from Minnesota, is in his fourth year of school at the University of Minnesota, where he is pursuing a major in physics and a minor in math, according to Fox9.Despite being one of the youngest students at the school, Elliott, who has maintained a 3.78 grade point average, also tutors fellow classmates and participates in undergraduate research, the Associated Press reported.When the 13 year old graduates in May, he told the AP that he plans to pursue a career as a high-energy theoretical physicist and...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Students#International Education#Student Housing#Student Life#College
The Morning Hustle

Travis Scott Provides $1 Million In Scholarships To HBCU Students In Need

The Rapper’s Cactus Jack Foundation announced today that it has awarded $1 million in scholarships for 100 HBCU students in the graduating class of 2022. The post Travis Scott Provides $1 Million In Scholarships To HBCU Students In Need appeared first on Cassius | born unapologetic | News, Style, Culture. The post Travis Scott Provides $1 Million In Scholarships To HBCU Students In Need appeared first on The Morning Hustle.
CHARITIES
stpetecatalyst.com

‘Paid for Grades’ rewards local students for improvement

May 19, 2022 - Students from three area high schools start their summer breaks with an extra $500 in spending money thanks to an innovative initiative that rewards educational improvement. With funding from Chargebacks911, Paid for Grades rewards high school freshmen with $500 for improving their reading skills and grade-point average. During a ceremony at Hollins High School Wednesday night, 123 Hollins, Lakewood and Boca Ciega students received their checks and recognition. The 123 ninth-graders that completed the program mark the largest class in the initiative’s 10-year history. Paid for Grades also rewards those that support the students, as their mentors receive $400, and their respective schools get $100 for each student that completes the program. The Pinellas Education Foundation awarded $123,000 this year. The program is privately funded by Monica Eaton-Cardone and Tampa Bay-based fintech company, Chargebacks911. Paid for Grades has provided over $1 million to area students, teachers and schools over the last decade.
EDUCATION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Big-name Alums Return to Keynote FIT’s Graduation

Click here to read the full article. FIT Alumni and industry leaders Sarah Holbrook, Ken Downing, Laure Hériard Dubreuil, Stacy Flynn, Ralph Rucci and Karin Tracy will be the keynote speakers at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology’s 2022 graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies.  “It is a pleasure to welcome back each of these distinguished FIT alumni,” FIT president Joyce F. Brown said in a statement. “Highly accomplished, they serve as inspiration for our graduating students. I believe their presence will add to the sense of joy for the class of 2022.”More from WWDThe Museum at FIT Black Fashion Designers ExhibitArrivals...
EDUCATION
Vice

This Florida High School Student Wasn’t Allowed to Say Gay in His Graduation Speech

Zander Moricz is graduating in two days, and he wishes he were having the time of his life. The 18-year-old Florida student finished at the top of his class and is set to attend Harvard University in the fall. On Sunday, he will be delivering the commencement address to fellow graduates at Pine View School in the Tampa suburb of Osprey as their student body president. His graduation should have felt like the most beautiful dream, the culmination of everything he’d been working toward for the past four years.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Honolulu Civil Beat

Chad Blair: Why Micronesian Students Struggle In Hawaii

When I was a UH Manoa graduate student back in the 1990s I once asked a professor whether all the studies produced in academia amount to much in the “real world.”. The professor paused, leveled his stare at me and then proceeded to explain in detail to me and my classmates how the work produced by scholars does indeed make a difference outside the towers of ivory and does not just sit in an obscure journal unread by the masses.
HAWAII STATE
BBC

Natasha Abrahart suicide: Parents call for universities to change

The parents of a woman who took her own life have called for universities to take better care of their students. Natasha Abrahart, 20, was in her second year at the University of Bristol when she took her own life in April 2018. Parents Robert and Margaret Abrahart, from Nottinghamshire,...
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

How Colleges Weigh High School Extracurriculars

As every college applicant knows, admissions offices look at extracurricular activities as one of the many factors that go into admissions decisions. But just how those extracurriculars are considered is much less understood. Is it better to be involved in as many activities as possible to show that you’re a well-rounded applicant, or do schools want to see commitment, focus and leadership? Which activities are more prestigious? Are school-based activities more valuable than those in the community?
COLLEGES
AFP

Tokyo med school ordered to pay over gender discrimination

A medical school in Tokyo that made it harder for female students to pass entrance exams was on Thursday ordered to pay compensation to 13 women for gender discrimination. Juntendo University said in 2018 that it had raised the bar for women in the exams in order to "narrow the gap with male students", as a scandal over medical school admissions uncovered improper practices at several institutions.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy