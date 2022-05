(The Center Square) – The Michigan House of Representative last week passed a bill to initiate a feasibility study for new sources of nuclear energy in the state. The costs of House Bill 6019 have not been determined, but the bill will require an extensive independent study of future nuclear energy projects in Michigan should the governor sign it. The bill would require both economic and environmental impact statements as well as recommendations for new nuclear energy power plant sites and safety criteria.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO