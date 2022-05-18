ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

The Return of Abnegation

By Nick Warren
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's an Erie band headlining a sold-out event in New Kensington, Pa. called SincerityFest. That band? Abnegation. Old-school Erie hardcore fans may rejoice now — Human Animal is on the show too. Formed in 1992, Abnegation became well-known in the scene, and their music has been rediscovered for decades by eager...

entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

The Spinners and Fifth Dimension at the Palace; The Other Arts Festival on Walnut Continues Today (Sun., 5/22/22)

1) The Spinners, a male vocal and dance group who originated in the suburbs of Detroit, enjoyed considerable success in the ’70s with top 10 hits including “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “The Rubber Band Man,” (If they were from Pittsburgh it would be “The Gum Band Man”) and “I’ll Be Around.” In ’74, they teamed up with Dionne Warwick to produce the number one smash hit “Then Came You.” During the 1960s The Spinners were with Motown before switching to the Atlantic label in the ’70s. The Spinners still tour regularly and have one original Spinner remaining—Henry Fambrough, who has been in the band since its formation in 1954. That’s a lot of R&B. The group’s latest LP release release is 2021’s, Round the Block and Back Again. Sharing the spotlight for the concert is the pop vocal group The Fifth Dimension. They sure were performing at a few more dimensions between 1967 and 1973 when they charted 20 Top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. These included “Up, Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and the mega hit “Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” from the Broadway show Hair. Florence LaRue is the one remaining original member. The songs are so great and it’s fantastic to hear them live. 3 p.m. Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. (M.V., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh holding rodeo, concert event

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, is feeling bullish about kicking off its summer series of outdoor events — literally. The casino’s Pro “Bulls and Barrels” Rodeo and Concert is scheduled to be held on June 4-5. The event will feature professional bull riding, barrel racing, trick ropers and rodeo clowns. Rodeo shows will be held from 3-6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as a live concert on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. The Grammy-nominated country music artist David Nail is set to perform.
PITTSBURGH, PA
eriereader.com

Rhythm & Roll Ride

Cycling event in conjunction with the Edinboro Art & Music Festival. Three distances to choose from: 15 miles, 33 miles, 50 miles. A ride for all levels. To sign up, please visit: runsignup.com/Race/PA/Edinboro/RhythmRollRide All participants will receive a festival button. The button gives you full access to the Edinboro Art and Music Festival that is taking place at Goodell Gardens all weekend long – May 20th through the 22nd. The EAMF has a full line up of performers, art vendors, food trucks, and workshops both Saturday and Sunday.
EDINBORO, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Summer Concerts Are Back!

Come enjoy the music of The Wrangler Band, Hopewell Community Big Band, RMS Trio, Tony Barge and The Honky Tonk Heroes, Lawrence County Brass, and The Allegheny Brass Band this summer. Bring a lawn chair and take in the live performances scheduled to take place at 7:00 p.m. at the...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
City
Drums, PA
City
New Kensington, PA
Erie, PA
Entertainment
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Erie, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Clyde and Lil Girl are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ClydeAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Clyde is a young pup who is looking for family who is ready to give him all of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

‘Driven’ to Make the Best Pizza

Jake Stewart utilizes his experience, top ingredients, and scratch cooking to create high quality Detroit-style pizza. Detroit-style pizza has been a hot trend in Pittsburgh for a few years now with several restaurants being especially well known for them. Since opening in September of 2021, Driven PGH Restaurant at Federal Galley at North Side’s Nova Place has joined that group.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wolf & Whisk bakery opens in Greensburg’s Trendy Bunny shop

One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.
Person
Chris Leonard
Person
Nick Warren
wtae.com

Washington County woman takes on bodybuilding in her 60s

Marlene Flowers is taking on the world of bodybuilding at the age of 65. The Washington County woman is also making a splash on TikTok. One of her most recent videos garnered more than 2.2 million views. She tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 she started working out when she was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Two-Day Beers of the Burgh Fest Is Coming Back with 70+ Breweries

One of Pittsburgh’s favorite summer festivals is back for another year – and if you want to get tickets, we have a special coupon code for you to use right now. The Beers of the Burgh Fest will be happening on Saturday, June 4 and Saturday, June 11 at Carrie Blast Furnace in Swissvale, featuring more than 70 breweries, food trucks, live music and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
daystech.org

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh

It can be an understatement to say that life has been fairly laborious for many individuals currently. As the pandemic continues, the world appears to be in a continuing state of disarray. Sometimes, what you want is a bit self-care. Sometimes, what you want is to have a look at cute child animals at a local-ish farm. Here are three farms to go to simply exterior of Pittsburgh if you wish to go be at peace with pigs, cows, and little child goats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
lebomag.com

Calling All Top Pizza Chefs

Want to try your hand at becoming a top pizza chef? Caliente Pizza & Draft House at 329 Castle Shannon Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon is holding a pizza making contest as part of a year-long anniversary celebration. Caliente Pizza holds three world titles and was named the “Best Pizza in...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
#Sincerityfest#Hxc#Lavery Brewing Co#Zoom
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Target 11 Investigates canceled fire truck order

PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh ordered approximately $2 million in brand-new fire trucks late last year under the Peduto administration. But that order was unceremoniously canceled this year under the Gainey administration. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle has spent the past several months looking into this controversy and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Fox Chapel, Sharpsburg

A longtime tradition of honoring veterans and celebrating America is returning to Aspinwall. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Memorial Day parade and service is scheduled for May 30. Festivities begin with a ceremony at 11 a.m. outside the American Legion Post 77 along Commercial Avenue. Mayor Joseph Noro will...
SHARPSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Here are the most selective colleges in the Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — As students across the nation mull over their college choices before decisions are due, online forums and kitchen tables are buzzing over record low acceptance rates at the nation’s most selective schools. In turn, popular schools are seeing increased revenue from the record number of applications they received this spring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mudslide cleared, but could happen again

The mudslide that covered about 50 feet of the Butler-Freeport Community Trail a few weeks ago has been cleaned up and the trail reopened, but the president of the trail association said the situation could happen again. Chris Ziegler, trail president, said the steep hillside along the trail between the...
BUTLER, PA

