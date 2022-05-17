ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Joy The Black Boy Joins Creative Me Daycare Family

By Abiba Biao

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMural displayed at Creative Me Daycare, featuring signature character Joy the Black Boy. Abiba Biao Photos. Paint and bubbles trail Joy the Black Boy, the star of a new mural installed at Creative Me Daycare. A broken umbrella sits in Joy’s right hand, a nod to A Broken Umbrella Theatre. To...



Related
WWD

Jason Derulo Wows the Whitney Gala Crowd – but First, a Protest

Click here to read the full article. “I just wanted you to know that no evening at the Whitney would be complete without a demonstration,” said museum director Adam Weinberg, as the chants of union protesters seeped from the sidewalk into the museum’s glass-enclosed ground floor. “One of my trustees said to me during one of our more challenging moments, ‘Adam, you always say you want the Whitney Museum to be part of the conversation — that means that you don’t always get to choose the conversation.'” Earlier Tuesday night, well-heeled supporters of the museum dressed in cocktail attire made their...
ADVOCACY
dornob.com

Lisa Perry Reimagines an Artistic Past With Hamptons Scull House Restoration

Designers are often called upon to reimagine and reinterpret popular design trends, creating blueprints for the future from foundations based in history. This is especially true of architecture, as the profession itself often demands the tearing down of the old to make rise for the shiny and new. But conservation is also a virtue — especially when a project has both historical and cultural significance. In these instances, it takes an especially imaginative designer to not only see the possibilities, but reinvigorate the energy of the past while creating a vision for the future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

This Manhattan Apartment Is a Triumph of Jubilant Color and Playful Classicism

Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
MANHATTAN, NY
munaluchi

Timeless & Romantic Multicultural Wedding in New Jersey

Timeless & Romantic multicultural wedding in New Jersey has breathtaking flower art, elegant décor, and sweet moments with family. Nadelyn and Richard’s love story began in a whirlwind of flirtatious chemistry and laughter. By the end of their first dinner date in November 2019, the couple knew they had something special. So special, in fact, that Richard asked Nadelyn to be his girlfriend that same night!
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
operawire.com

Arcola Theatre Announces 2022 Grimeborn Festival

London’s Arcola Theatre has announced the 2022 edition of the Grimeborn Festival. It kicks off with “L’Incoronazione di Poppea” in a production featuring Emseble OrQuesta. Performance Dates: July 26 -30, 2022. Pablo Sorozábal’s “Black, El Payaso” will be presented by The Cervantes Theatre....
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

New Palace Opera to Premiere ‘A Kind Man’

New Palace Opera will present the world premiere of “A Kind Man” by composer Jonathan Finney at Hoxton Hall in London starting on June 7. The opera, which is based on a novel by Susan Hill, will be directed by Paul Higgins, with costumes, designs and lighting Harry Pizzey and Ali Hunter. It will star Gerrit Paul Groen, Rebecca Afonwy-Jones, Lizzie Holmes, Nicholas Morris, Zoe South and Kieran White.
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Santigold Channels South African Traditions In Visual For “High Priestess”

Click here to read the full article. Santigold dove deep within, calling on spiritual and ancestral powers for her dynamic return to music. The genre-blurring artist’s latest single, “High Priestess” and its official video short dropped on Wednesday (May 18). The song is her first solo release since 2018’s dancehall and reggae-inspired mixtape I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions featuring Shenseea. In recent years, the Philly native collaborated with Tyler, the Creator on his Grammy Award-winning album IGOR and last June she appeared on “Man Next Door” from the late Reggae legend U-Roy’s posthumous album Solid Gold U-Roy.More from VIBE.comBounty...
WORLD
Complex

Nia Archives & Watch The Ride Team Up To “Mash Up The Dance” With New Jungle Cut

Nia Archives, the Bradford-born, London-based singer, producer and DJ, is back with a new single alongside the production outfit Watch The Ride. “Mash Up The Dance” is the track in question, and it was co-produced by Archives—who won Best Producer at the 2022 NME Awards back in March—and also features vocals from the artist herself. A slice of jungle music heaven, the track’s title will no doubt speak for itself as we enter summer months and the festival season.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

London Sinfonietta/Cornelius review – neatly packaged collection of modern gems

Turning Points is the London Sinfonietta’s occasional series at Kings Place, focusing on some the 20th century’s most important composers and their key works, and designed to bring newcomers to modern music. Certainly the audience for the latest concert, which was introduced by Sara Mohr-Pietsch, contained few of the familiar faces seen at the Sinfonietta’s Southbank Centre dates. But then the programme that Gerry Cornelius conducted, containing short pieces by four of the indisputably great figures of the last 100 years, was much more like the kind of concert that was once the orchestra’s bread and butter, and which it plays all too rarely nowadays.
PERFORMING ARTS
Stereogum

Everything Everything – “Jennifer”

Very soon, UK art-rockers Everything Everything will release their new album Raw Data Feel. Starting in February, the band released a lead single, “Bad Friday,” which was followed by “Teletype,” “Pizza Boy,” and “I Want A Love Like This.” Now, Everything Everything has shared another album cut called “Jennifer,” which also has a music video directed by Krishna Muthurangu.
MUSIC

