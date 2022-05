It makes sense that any sort of fantasy baseball ‘movers’ or ‘risers’ article would at times be prospect-heavy; which is a bit disconcerting because prospects aren’t my forte. That said, my general focus is volume. That is, who is getting at-bats, or slated to begin to get more at-bats? Increased roles based on promotions, injuries, and recent successes happen all the time. If you aren’t careful, you might miss a strong week from a guy you thought was just a depth piece. So if you’re into these sorts of plays for deep leagues–think 15-teamers–then you’re in the right place.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO