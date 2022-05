MOORESVILLE – One man who stole a generator from the Tractor Supply on Gilman Road near Denver was arrested May 17 after committing the same crime in Mooresville. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Mooresville Police Department responded to a call about the theft of a generator and other items from a local Tractor Supply. Officers responding to the incident were involved in a chase with the suspect vehicle and ultimately made the arrest after the vehicle crashed and the occupants fled on foot.

DENVER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO