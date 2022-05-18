ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

FDOT looks to extend I-4 Express lanes into Lake Mary and Sanford

By Jerry Hume
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — New ramps to and from a popular Lake Mary road could be in the works for FDOT’s planned improvements to I-4 in northern Seminole County. FDOT is working on I-4 projects following completion of I-4 Ultimate. Initial plans call for new ramps to...

Explore Central Florida’s Natural Springs

Rainbow Springs State Park is one of the many natural springs throughout Central Florida. Those of us lucky enough to reside in Central Florida can boast more than just tropical temperatures and grand theme parks. We are surrounded by an array of natural springs that offer a number of recreational activities. These areas are especially popular during holidays and summer months. While the crystal-clear water at each spring stays around a perfect 72 degrees year-round and is surrounded by lush hammocks and vegetation, each also has its own unique traits that make all of them worth a visit. Many of the springs have a steady current that is perfect for a lazy tube downstream while others offer refreshing swimming holes and caves for diving. Wildlife is plentiful in the springs, and visitors should keep an eye out for fish, birds, turtles, manatees, alligators and more. Before venturing to one of these nearby springs, be sure to check floridastateparks.org for any rules or restrictions that may be in effect.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Space Coast 'powers up' for busy event weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Space Coast is "powering up" this weekend with two big events. The Space Coast Air Show takes flight Saturday at the airport in Titusville. Space Coast Air Show and Thunder on Cocoa Beach take place this weekend. More than thirty aircrafts will be on...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Solar beacon intersections expanding in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Emergency Management is gearing up for hurricane season, hosting an open house Thursday for media to see what the counties emergency response will look like in the event of a hurricane. There has been a big effort in recent years to expand shelter space...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing Deltona woman found safe

DELTONA, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing Deltona woman has been found safe, officials said. No other details have been released. INITIAL STORY: A Deltona woman went missing Wednesday after she left work, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Charissa Cuevas was last seen wearing gray scrubs as...
DELTONA, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Wild Day 2 Weigh-in at the Harris Chain

LEESBURG, Fla. – The boisterous weather continued at the weigh-in on Day 2 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Southern Division event on the Harris Chain. Still, everyone eventually got their bass weighed, and the Top 25 are set for Saturday. This event is hosted by Visit Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Job fair to be held in Daytona Beach Thursday

A job fair is set to be held Thursday in Daytona Beach. Companies will be hiring for 300 jobs at the fair, which will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1605 Richard Petty Blvd., Daytona Beach. Jobs are...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This DeLand dome home is a space age retreat in the woods

After covering the Florida real estate market for a while, it's easy to guess what the inside of a dome home is going to look like. The typical dome is a somewhat cramped and dingy affair, left to rot since its mid-century heyday. This DeLand dome is the exact opposite, showcasing its 1960s bonafides with a space age interior.
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Here’s what could happen if the St. Johns River rises by 1 foot

ASTOR, Fla. – Sea level rise along the Central Florida coast could impact residents who live inland, and it could get worse if the region experiences a major hurricane. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced in February that ocean waters were rising faster than previously thought. [Become a...
ASTOR, FL
click orlando

Hurricane names starting with this letter have been retired more

Orlando, FLA. – Each hurricane season comes with a list of storm names, that are regenerated every sixth year. The only time the names on the list change is when a storm name is officially retired. This process occurs each spring when members of the World Meteorological Organization’s hurricane committee review the previous hurricane season.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Owner of iconic Orlando ice cream stand claims the business is being targeted after morning fire

The owner of Orlando institution Goff's Drive In says his business is being targeted after the second fire in two weeks on the property. Goff's suffered a fire on Friday morning that melted paint in the building and charred a desk. The fire came less than a month after an explosion damaged the building on May 4. Goff's shared photos of the holes that were blown in the building to Facebook.
ORLANDO, FL

