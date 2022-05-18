Investigation underway into Chemical incident that injured 4 NCHS students

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One North Central High School student remains in an Indianapolis hospital after a chemical accident in class.

The incident occurred Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Tuesday night we were told five students had been injured, today a North Central official has confirmed that four students in total were injured during an outdoor experiment for an AP Chemistry class.

The other three were sent to a local hospital for cuts and burns but were later released.

Northeast School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker says there is an ongoing investigation currently looking into the incident.

Officials will look into several things, including the components of the chemicals involved.

There is no confirmation of what exactly was being used during the experiment. Baker described the incident as a routine chemistry experiment that’s been done before.

Baker says the results of the investigation will determine what steps are taken as a response to the incident.

“Through the investigation, we’ll see how we continue to keep our kids safe. And this is an experiment that even though it’s part of the class if this is something that we need to continue or not using, as of now of course that experiment is no longer a part of the class.”

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 2:45 pm an incident occurred at North Central High School. The AP Chemistry class was doing an experiment outside when the accident happened. Four students were transported to the hospital. Three were treated and released for minor cuts and burns. One student remains in the hospital with more serious injuries. The incident is under investigation. Full statement from Northeast School Corporation

The hospitalized student’s current condition is unknown.

