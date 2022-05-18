ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Researchers Creating Amazing Robotic Hand Controlled by Your Mind

By Curt St. John
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
Researchers at the University of Minnesota are doing some incredible things, like creating a prosthetic hand that essentially reads your mind!. As a friend of mine is fond of saying, I'm glad there are smart people in our world-- because they're out there doing some incredible things and making scientific advances...

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

