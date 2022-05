LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataDx®, a business intelligence platform for independent medical and dental practices, was named a preferred vendor for data analytics and benchmarking by the Oregon Medical Association (OMA). DataDx provides software tools that allow physicians and physician assistants in private practice to create a comprehensive view of their business and identify shifting business trends and respond to environmental changes and industry regulations.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO