It’s winter of 2019. The Farmers Market has withered to four vendors and few customers. When the market was under N.C. State University’s Cooperative Extension and located at Rock Springs Elementary School, it thrived. It was shunted to Lincoln County’s Parks and Recreation Department and to Rescue Park, and the market declined. Parks and Rec didn’t publicize the market very well. It was no longer readily visible from Highway 16.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO