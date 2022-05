The suspect in a shooting incident at a residence off of Longtown Rd. was arrested on Thursday following a a brief chase. On May 11, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call on US Hwy 21 in Hamptonville in reference to a drive by shooting. A male victim had sustained a non-life threatening injury. Starmount Middle and High schools were briefly put on lockdown as a precautionary measure following the initial report of the shooting. Following an investigation it was determined the shooting was an isolated domestic incident and there was no immediate threat to the area.

YADKIN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO