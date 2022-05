When I walked into ZZ & Simone’s (1540 S. Lumpkin St., 706-395-6556), unannounced and sans reservation, they clearly clocked me at the door but made no mention of it. This happens sometimes, although not as frequently as you might think. I’m never going to give a restaurant a heads up that I’m coming in or go to a preview party or take a freebie of any sort, but I do respect a place that does its homework. Shae and Ryan Sims, who own and operate ZZ & Simone’s, as well as Dinner Party farther down Lumpkin Street, are not only homework-doers, but strivers for extra credit.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO