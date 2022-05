College of The Albemarle’s (COA) Foundation is pleased to announce the completion of renovations to the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The public is invited to join COA and the COA Foundation on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. as we celebrate the completion of this project. The Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail, located at COA – Elizabeth City, provides an excellent opportunity for the community to explore nature and enjoy the outdoors. The May 25th celebration will take place behind the John Wood Foreman Technology Center located at COA – Elizabeth City, 1208 N. Road Street.

