Delbert 'Billy' Colson

James W. Seeley, 86, passed away surrounded by his children May 18, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien, Wis. He was born March 9, 1936, to Warren and Lydia (Woodard) Seeley in Newcastle, Neb. Growing up in Dunlap, he worked for his father, publisher of the Dunlap Reporter. After high school graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, served in the U.S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg, N.C., and attended Linotype School in Charles City. Jim and Evelyn Blaha were united in marriage June 2, 1957, and the couple lived in several locations while Jim pursued a newspaper career and Evelyn taught school. In 1970, he became owner and publisher of the Postville Herald in Postville, where they lived and raised their family. In 1988, they moved to Prairie du Chien, Wis., where Jim worked for the Courier Press and later Cabela’s. They built their dream home on the bluff above McGregor in 1994. Jim had lifelong passions for Iowa Hawkeye sports, photography, gardening and the family’s many pets. In retirement, he completed many woodworking projects, investigated family genealogy and loved spending time with family and sharing his special dad jokes.

