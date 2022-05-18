The 20 Best Outdoor Dining Tables to Complete Your Patio

Wood paneling is a wall treatment crafted from, well ... thin wood panels. It's prime for spaces that would benefit from an extra layer of coziness such as living rooms, libraries, and bedrooms, but can also add a stylish layer to spaces such as bathrooms, kitchens, and dining rooms. In the 1950s, wood paneling was a staple in American interior design, and then in the 1970s it peaked and quickly fell out of vogue. Initially, it was a functional element, adding insulation and budget-friendly character to functional rooms like basements and rec rooms, but it quickly evolved into a mainstay for homeowners. In days past, wood paneling had a decidedly retro vibe and was often reminiscent of cabins and cottages.
