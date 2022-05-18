The 20 Best Outdoor Dining Tables to Complete Your Patio

Comparing gas vs. electric fireplaces and deciding on one for your home can be a bit of a challenge. Since they both have their own pros and cons, there's no single answer for every homeowner. For example, if you rely on the heat from your fireplace to keep you warm and you love the appearance of real flames, a gas fireplace is the right choice. On the other hand, if you're longing for the classic crackling sounds of a traditional wood-burning fireplace but want to use your fireplace on warm summer nights, an electric fireplace is the right choice. For most homeowners, the decision is not so simple, so it pays to understand the differences between these two types of fireplaces.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO