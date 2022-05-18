Taylor Swift’s Public Outings Always Keep Fans Guessing! Photos of Her Rare Appearances

Keeping things private! When Taylor Swift walks a red carpet, it's kind of a big deal. The songstress is definitely an A-lister, but she's rarely *actually* in the public eye.

In May 2022, she made a rare appearance at the New York University graduation and even took home an honorary doctorate degree after making a speech to the 2022 graduates.

"I know it can be really overwhelming figuring out who to be and when. Who you are now and how to act in order to get where you want to go," the songstress said, in part. "I have some good news: it’s totally up to you. I also have some terrifying news: it’s totally up to you."

This isn't the only example of a time when Taylor totally shocked fans by stepping out. During her Reputation era, she got a — dare we say — reputation for staying under the radar.

"No one physically saw me for a year," she explained in her January 2020 Miss Americana documentary. "And that was what I thought they wanted."

Elsewhere in the Netflix film, she further discussed her decision to step out of the spotlight.

“When people decided I was wicked and evil and conniving and not a good person, that was the one that I couldn’t really bounce back from, because my whole life was centered around it,” she shared. However, finding boyfriend Joe Alwyn — whom she referred to as “someone who had a really wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life" — helped her get through this time in her career.

Because the t wo of them are so private , fans are obsessed with seeing them together. Although they've been together since 2016, the pair have yet to walk a red carpet together. While she doesn't speak out about their romance , Taylor did explain to Rolling Stone in November 2020 that her Folklore song “Peace” was reflected in their relationship and “rooted in my personal life.”

“I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow,” Taylor said at the time, noting that Joe understands that their “privacy” is “really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”

