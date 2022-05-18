ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

PSA MAY 18, 2022 Streets Division will be pothole patching on Church Street from 8:30am to 11am.

lasvegasnm.gov
 3 days ago

The City of Las Vegas Streets Division will be pothole patching at the fallowing location today, May...

www.lasvegasnm.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: On the Sky Railway to Lamy

LAMY, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz shows us the newest attraction in central New Mexico, the Sky Railway running from Santa Fe to Lamy. The 141-year-old rail line is helping revive the train depot. Money is also being invested into the historic restaurant in Lamy, the Legal Tender Saloon.
LAMY, NM
rrobserver.com

FIVE THINGS: A good weekend to sip some wine at New Mexico Wine Festival

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Balloon Fiesta Park’Sip into Summer at New Mexico’s biggest wine event: The New Mexico Wine Festival in Albuquerque. This three-day event features a wide selection of red, white and sparkling wines that range from soft and sweet to bold and dry. Come celebrate with live music, great food, local artisans, and so much more.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 20 – May 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 20 – May 27 around New Mexico. Albuquerque Events May 20 – Family Picnic Night at the Botanic Garden – Spend an evening with the family surrounded by floral landscapes. Start the summer season with food, fun, and live music. Event-goers can see local bands like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
rrobserver.com

Mariposa preps land for Monarch, a new 174-lot community

We’ve got a first neighborhood with Richmond America Homes — Tim Brislin, senior vice president at Harvard Investments. Monarch, a new community on the horizon at Mariposa Subdivision, is gearing up for sales. Some key infrastructure has been laid and land for the project has been cleared as...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KJCT8

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire consumes additional 2,000 acres, becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed; Conditions critical and expected to worsen

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KJCT) - Conditions in New Mexico continue to rapidly deteriorate with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire burning through over 2,000 acres of bone-dry vegetation overnight, and the situation is not expected to stabilize in the foreseeable future. Fuel sources like downed trees and other dead vegetation remain unusually dry due to severe drought conditions combined with persistently low humidity, high temperatures, and strong spring winds.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psa#Pothole#Public Works Department#Streets Division
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Parents outraged, Wildfire update, Higher fire danger, Bosque fires, Cheech and Chong

Thursday’s Top Stories First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening Storehouse New Mexico hoping donations come in amid shortages Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp Warrant sheds new light in murder, missing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Eater

The Country’s First Native American Woman-Owned Brewery in the U.S. Doesn’t Want to Be Its Last

In spring 2022, Shyla Sheppard sat at a long bench in the two-story beer hall at Bow & Arrow Brewing Co.’s flagship location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, arranging flowers. The brewery’s co-founder and CEO, Sheppard cut the stems of purple, white, and golden blossoms, and tucked them into white ceramic vases. In the taproom, where ambiance is a vital part of the tasting experience, no detail is too small to escape her notice. Above her, a faux trophy mount of a sculptural white buffalo presides over the room. The sculpture reminds her daily of a lesson from her grandfather, who raised bison. He would tell her that, even in a blizzard, the buffalo would turn to face the storm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
lasvegasnm.gov

Notice of Potential Quorum

Notice is hereby given that a quorum of the Governing Body may from time to time attend a meeting in which a possible quorum may be present. No City policy will be formulated by members of the Council; nor will there be any discussion for the purpose of taking any action within the authority of the Council. The members of the Governing Body will take no official vote or other action. The purpose of this notice is merely to inform the public that its elected members of the Governing Body may attend meetings from time to time in which a quorum may be present.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Largest charity motorcycle event happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and Rio Ranch have teamed up to take part in a large event. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022 is happening this weekend. The event is hosted by New Mexico Motor Events. The event is known as the world’s largest and most stylish charitable motorcycle event. It will take place on May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows Albuquerque street racers ignoring deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 got another look at the challenges officers are up against when it comes to illegal street races. Deputies showed up to Tramway near Paseo Del Norte on May 1 and say they found 100 to 150 vehicles stopped on the roadway while a truck did donuts in the intersection. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Managers Report Progress, Brace for Return of Winds

Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire updates, Found guilty, Hot day, City budget, Hiring fair

Wednesday’s Top Stories Fighting foreclosure: New Mexico woman thought she paid off home Father seeks justice for daughter in 2020 Clovis child abuse case Milestone US Soccer deal equalizes pay for women, men Family searches for answers after brother dies in motorcycle crash New Mexico National Forest Service implements closures starting Thursday Netflix lays off […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy