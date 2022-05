New world order – She’s been presiding in the district for 30 years. And he wants to kick her out. Astounding? Well he now resides there and wants to preside. In many ways, in many a scenario, it’s a NY story. No one ever thought that Manhattan’s East Side and West Side could or would become one, but it’s happened. Thanks to the new version of NYS’s congressional electoral map, Jerrold Nadler has been mapped out of his district and will be running against his residence’s Congress Member Carolyn Maloney. So, until primary day, now scheduled for August 23, east and west will retain their separate identities and then have to decide who the east has won.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO