ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The Absolute Best Brow Gels for Fuller, Thicker and More Defined Brows

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brow trends have steadily changed over the decades, and right now, the look that's front and center is focused on a more natural vibe . Embracing your brows and enhancing them in only a few different spots is the ticket, and the best way you can get the look is with a great brow gel! Instead of creating an artificial shape with a brow pencil, a brow gel can give your hairs a tint and shape them into an arch that looks like you're not wearing any makeup at all!

What Are the Different Types of Brow Gels I Can Buy?

For starters, brow gels are separated into two categories: clear and tinted. If you don't want any added color and just want to use a gel to tape and keep your brows in place, clear is the way to go. But if you do want the benefit of adding color to brow hairs that are lighter or less visible, then tinted should be your go-to!

From there, you have a few other factors to consider. Some brow gels just have the tint and the hold, while others have added elements that can help make your brows look thicker and fuller. Then, you also have different pigment levels to choose from. Do you need a brow gel with a lighter hue or a darker one that's more opaque? There are even brow gels that can help your hairs look naturally fuller or even grow longer over time! Those options come down to your personal preference, and we found the cream of the crop in terms of brow gels that cover all of these different needs. Read on to discover your perfect match!

11 Amazing Brow Gels That Can Shape, Fill and Volumize Brow Hairs

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153Wa8_0fiXtkyc00
Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel Amazon

The clear version of this brow gel is arguably one of the most sought-after products on the market, and the brand has also expanded their formula by including tinted versions as well! The gel has all-day staying power and uses light-reflecting pearls to enhance the brow hairs to leave you with a natural finish.

Pros

  • Strong hold
  • Light tint
  • Buildable color
  • Great shade range

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Not as much volumizing power

Available at: Amazon , Sephora , Ulta , Nordstrom

WUNDER2 Wunderbrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsZXx_0fiXtkyc00
WUNDER2 Wunderbrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel Amazon

There may not be a better multi-tasking brow product than this gel! You actually get three different brushes included in the set — a spoolie, a flat angle brush and a finer brush to help you fill, define and brush out your brows to perfection. The gel is also waterproof so you won't have to worry about it budging at all!

Pros

  • Multiple brushes
  • Waterproof formula
  • Massive bestseller
  • Great for all types of brows

Cons

  • Not as many shades available
  • May be too heavy for some

Available at: Amazon

NYX Thick it Stick it! Thickening Brow Gel Mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIZYn_0fiXtkyc00
NYX Thick it Stick it! Thickening Brow Gel Mascara Amazon

On top of helping your brows stay in place and enhancing them, this gel uses tiny plant-origin fibers to allow your brows to appear thicker than they actually are! You can build up the layers to get the result you want, and shoppers say that their brows stay in place all day long.

Pros

  • Great shade range
  • Volume-building formula
  • Super affordable

Cons

  • Some shoppers don't love the applicator wand

Available at: Amazon , Ulta , Target , Walmart

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfsZA_0fiXtkyc00
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Sephora

This gel also uses tiny microfibers to help build up volume while filling in your brows to create a fuller look. The result is natural-looking, and the difference with this product comes down to the applicator. It's a small spoolie which makes it easy to give your brows a precise shape!

Pros

  • Great shade range available
  • Precise applicator
  • Light yet pigmented color

Cons

  • More expensive
  • Hue may be too light for some

Available at: Sephora , Ulta , Amazon , Target , Nordstrom

Essence Make Me Brow Eyebrow Gel Mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGzPB_0fiXtkyc00
Essence Make Me Brow Eyebrow Gel Mascara Amazon

You likely won't get a better bang for your buck than this brow gel. A tube will only cost you about $4, and it has the same type of fiber-filling capability that rivals its more expensive counterparts! You'll get the volume and shape definition you need with this seriously affordable product.

Pros

  • Super low price
  • Buildable color
  • Volumizing

Cons

  • Not as many shade options
  • May be too light of a pigment for some

Available at: Amazon , Ulta , Target

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW-FILL Volumizing Brow Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDcyT_0fiXtkyc00
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW-FILL Volumizing Brow Gel Amazon

You've probably seen this brand's lash serum before, and you can expect similar strengthening benefits from their brow gel! In addition to the color tint and hold that it gives your brow hair, the gel is also infused with peptides that may help your natural brows look healthier over time.

Pros

  • Brow conditioning formula
  • Volume-enhancing

Cons

  • Fewer shades available
  • May not be best for especially sparse brows

Available at: Amazon , Ulta

IT Cosmetics Brow Power Filler Volumizing Tinted Fiber Eyebrow Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSejB_0fiXtkyc00
IT Cosmetics Brow Power Filler Volumizing Tinted Fiber Eyebrow Gel Ulta

This specific brow gel may the the best option for anyone who has especially sparse brows. The unique brush design helps you to fill and shape your brows, while also tinting your existing brows for a complete look. The formula is also waterproof so your brows won't start looking off-kilter after a couple of hours!

Pros

  • Unique brush design
  • More opaque color
  • Perfect for sparse brows

Cons

  • Some shoppers say application can be messy
  • Shades are universal, but may not be an exact perfect match

Available at: Ulta , Sephora , Nordstrom

bareMinerals Strength & Length Serum Infused Brow Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9XNA_0fiXtkyc00
bareMinerals Strength & Length Serum Infused Brow Gel Ulta

This brow gel works in two ways — it instantly boosts the volume of your brows with its formula and also helps your natural brows look fuller over time! The gel acts as a serum that's infused with plant extracts to help promote natural brow growth — even before applying this gel.

Pros

  • Promotes natural brow growth
  • Easy-control brush applicator

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive
  • Fewer shades available

Available at: Ulta , Nordstrom , Amazon

Urban Decay Inked Brow Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wRbU_0fiXtkyc00
Urban Decay Inked Brow Gel Amazon

This brow gel's applicator is unique because it only comes with an angled brush as opposed to a spoolie. This is ideal if you want a sharper and more defined brow, plus the formula lasts up to 60 hours — which attests to its "Inked" namesake!

Pros

  • Super long-lasting
  • Great color payoff
  • Nice shade range available

Cons

  • More expensive
  • Not everyone loves the applicator

Available at: Ulta , Amazon , Nordstrom

Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Brow Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bpu1E_0fiXtkyc00
Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Brow Gel Target

This lighter brow gel is excellent if you want to go for a more natural look. It doesn't have the same volume-building fibers as some of the other products we've mentioned, but the color is buildable. Plus, the tip of the brush can be used to help fill in sparser areas.

Pros

  • Lighter color, but buildable
  • Angled spoolie helps to fill in
  • Great for taming fluffy brows

Cons

  • No volumizing microfibers
  • Slightly pricier
  • Not as many shades available

Available at: Ulta , Target , Nordstrom , Sephora

e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTAOn_0fiXtkyc00
e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel Target

This is another fantastic formula if you don't want to spend a ton of money on a brow gel! There are clay particles that act as hair fibers to give you a fuller look, and it's buildable to get the exact brow you want. Shoppers say their results are incredibly natural-looking and note you truly can't beat the price!

Pros

  • Super affordable
  • Volumizing
  • Small brush for precise application

Cons

  • Fewer shades available
  • Some say the pigment is too light for their taste

Available at: Ulta , Target , Amazon

Blushing Beauty! The 11 Best Cream Blushes for Radiant Rosy Cheeks

Read article

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Dermatologists Say This Is The Best Serum To Get Rid Of Dark Spots ASAP

The best way to help your skin heal from dark spots, countless experts say, is to have a consistent morning and nightly skincare routine that utilizes products with vitamins linked to brighter complexions. Supporting healthy skin is possible through the right serums, moisturizers and other items, but also through a well-balanced diet, enough water, sleep and exercise. With that said, one serum is a no-brainer when it comes to brighter skin, a radiant glow and necessary for any age group. We checked in with dermatologists Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team to learn more.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

MUAs Say All Women Over 40 Should Try This Step-By-Step Makeup Routine For Dewy, Glowing Skin

Makeup has the power to amp up your look at any age, but routines specifically geared to and created for anti-aging purposes can deliver glowing, radiant results to mature skin. We checked in with professional makeup artist Saffron Hughes of False Eyelashes to learn more about helpful and timeless product application tips and specific steps to follow when experimenting and practicing with makeup! Read on for advice on how to not only find the products that work best for you and your skin, but also how to use them.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Nordstrom#Gel#Fuller
Well+Good

This $30 Drugstore Serum Brightens, Hydrates, and Gives Your Skin a Major Glow Up

As someone with acne-prone skin, I can’t imagine my skin-care routine without vitamin C. One, it helps to protect my skin from free radical damage. And two, it’s one of the few derm-approved ingredients that doesn't break me out and helps fade my hyperpigmentation scars. But as transformative as this ingredient is for my beauty regimen, it’s been hard to find a solution that is both budget-friendly and effective. That is, until I discovered Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Serum ($30).
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Mascara Hack MUA’s Swear By To Take Years Off Your Face

Whether you’re aiming for sky-high lashes or just a subtle oomph to brighten your eyes instantly, mascara serves many purposes in any great makeup look. Along with eye-opening liner, under-eye concealer and glowing contour, mascara is an essential tool in anti-aging beauty. We checked in with professional makeup artists...
MAKEUP
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
latest-hairstyles.com

22 Best Ways to Pull Off The French Bob for Fine Hair

A French bob for fine hair is a daring crop cut with bangs that creates a full-bodied style. The chop ranges from cheek to chin-length, giving the locks more volume and texture. According to her, the key is to find the perfect bob cut and style that flatters your face...
HAIR CARE
In Style

I Always Get Compliments on My Glowing Complexion — and It's All Thanks to This Night Cream

As a beauty writer, I'm lucky to be able to try a plethora of products I otherwise probably wouldn't. A big part of my job is testing new things and then dishing out all the deets on how they worked for me — I've done it with mascaras, one of which I concluded was better than falsies, and now I'm doing it with a night cream that's worked nothing short of a miracles on my skin.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

I Tried Fake Tan Bronzer & I Might Just Ditch Foundation This Summer

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. With the warm weather in full force, you might want to tweak the makeup routine that saw you through winter. Full-coverage foundation is making way for lightweight skin tints, while beauty influencers are strategically layering moisturiser and primer for smoother skin sans an inch of makeup. But there's only one seriously smart trend taking over TikTok this heatwave.
MAKEUP
Essence

Fenty Beauty's New Eyeliner Promises Longwearing Perfection

This wood pencil eyeliner does the job for everyone from beginners to experts. There are few, if any, things surrounding makeup that singer and business mogul Rihanna hasn’t perfected. Whether the expecting mother is strolling the streets of Los Angeles or New York with her rapper beau, A$AP Rocky, or hitting the red carpet, a Rihanna beat comes virtually without flaws: Sunkissed bronzer, sharp lip liner, a perfect base, and often some form of smokey eyeliner to hone in on the star’s signature sultry look. The latter, the latest launch from Rihanna-helmed brand Fenty Beauty, is bound to help you achieve. The Wish You Wood Longwear Pencil Eyeliner, the newest addition to the Fenty Beauty family, comes just in time take your spring and summer beauty looks up a notch, and channel those show-stopping looks we’ve all come to know and love from the woman herself.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Bella Hadid Swears By This $24 Gel That Shoppers Swear Makes Their Brows Look Micro-Bladed

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We know all about Hailey Bieber’s favorite brow gel, but what does her bestie, Bella Hadid, use? The supermodel’s brows are just as perfectly arched and beautiful, so we of course want to know what she applies. It’s almost as if we have twin telepathy with Bella because she posted a quick little GRWM on TikTok and revealed which eyebrow gel she reaches for.  Bella Hadid swipes on Refy’s Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

What's the Difference Between BB Cream, CC Cream, Tinted Moisturizer, and Foundation?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Take a browse through any of your favorite makeup looks that you've saved on Instagram or TikTok. Chances are all of those looks have one thing in common: a flawless, glowing complexion. Base makeup acts as the canvas of any makeup look. Because the process of choosing any beauty product can take a lot of trial and error, when you do find a formula that melts into your skin and gives you the finish you're looking for, it feels like you've won the lottery.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

The 10 Best Hypoallergenic Lipsticks For Sensitive Skin

When it comes to cosmetics, lipstick is a true hero — it’s the one piece of makeup that can instantly transform any look, even a completely bare face. But if you have allergies or sensitive skin, finding a formula that’s both pigmented and non-irritating can be a challenge. Luckily, some of the best hypoallergenic lipsticks are only a click away.
MAKEUP
In Style

TheBest Eyeshadow Palettes for Every Skin Tone and Occasion

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With all of the eyeshadow palettes out there today, it can be hard to know what would work best for your skin tone and lifestyle. And with hefty price tags at stake, it's good to have an idea about what will work before you swipe your card.
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

139K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy