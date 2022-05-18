ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Little People Big World’s Roloff Family Farm Drama: Everything We Know About Matt and Zach’s Feud, Who Owns It, More

By Johnni Macke
 3 days ago

A farm fiasco? Matt Roloff and ex-wife Amy Roloff have had many highs and lows surrounding Roloff Farms — but the future of the property has caused the biggest problems to date.

The Little People Big World stars, who were married for 27 years before their 2015 separation, purchased land in Hillsboro, Oregon when Amy was pregnant with their twin boys, Jeremy and Zach Roloff . (They welcomed their eldest sons in May 1990.)

As their family grew — Amy and Matt welcomed daughter Molly Roloff in 1993 and son Jacob Roloff in 1997 — the farm and its pumpkin patch festivities also bloomed.

“He found it, I was pregnant with twin boys, I wasn’t focused on land,” Amy exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 of the acreage. “But we had a very lovely piece of property. I miss that space.” (Following their split, Amy sold her portion of the land to Matt.)

Over the years, the TLC personalities’ love of the farm remained strong, hosting family weddings and serving as the backdrop for their annual fall photo. It even housed Amy and husband Chris Marek ’s August 2021 nuptials .

Unfortunately, Roloff Farms’ expansive property has also caused friction with the family , especially after Matt opted not to sell off part of the land to son Zach in 2021. Instead, the patriarch revealed in May 2022 that he listed 16 acres of the Oregon space for sale, claiming his boys didn’t want it.

“It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. …. It’s time to move toward the next season of life,” Matt wrote via Instagram on May 12, announcing the sale.

Three days later, the San Francisco native further explained his decision to let go of some of the land , claiming, “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. Keeping that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be.”

Matt alleged: “My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale. Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments.”

Zach, however, called out his dad via social media in May, claiming that Matt’s post about his twin boys not wanting the farm is “extremely misguided and false.” The father of three wrote: “This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

That same month, season 23 of Little People Big World premiered on TLC and touched upon the drama between father and son over the land. “Me and my dad talked a lot over the summer about what this would look like,” Zach said during the May 17 episode. “My dad definitely was encouraging the conversation.”

When the duo reconvened, however, things didn’t go as planned. “So, finally, me and my dad decided to make a meeting, so [his girlfriend] Caryn [Chandler] and [my wife] Tori came as well to help the process along, but things did not go well. It was bad.”

Matt, for his part, claimed during the episode that “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of the Roloff family’s ups and downs over their Oregon farm:

Comments / 12

Sherry Lee
2d ago

most parents leave the family farm to their children to carry on there name ,but Matt no not him got to line his pockets .with his kids heritage.

Reply
5
Kathy Grant
3d ago

It’s a shame when your money hungry.i think it should stay in the family come on Matt how much do you need??

Reply
11
go figer
2d ago

sad part about this is dear dad has said all along he wanted it to be generations that would live on the farm instead its about money the one thing that destroys family sad 😔

Reply
4
Distractify

'7 Little Johnstons': Alex Death Rumors — Are They True?

TLC fans fell in love with 7 Little Johnstons' Amber and Trent Johnston and their five kids when their show premiered in 2015. Through 11 seasons of the reality TV series, viewers have basically watched Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma, and Alex Johnston grow up. So you can imagine their immediate concern when rumors of Alex's death began surfacing.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Zach Roloff Did Not End up Buying the Family Farm — and Here's the Reason Why

Initially, fans were shocked by some Little People, Big World news. Zach Roloff revealed to his mom and dad that he and his wife Tori wanted to buy the family farm. For some context: Amy and Matt Roloff have owned the family farm for 30 years before they got divorced back in 2016. The farm holds a lot of history and sentimental value: Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob were all raised on the farm. So for Zach to announce these plans was pretty unexpected.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Called Out Daughter's Rule-Breaking Fashion Choices, Jinger's Husband Testifies

Rule breaker!Jinger Duggar's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, recalled several times when in-laws Jim Bob and Michelle lectured them both about the importance of modesty during testimonies for the Duggar sisters' recently dismissed privacy lawsuit against the Springdale Police Department. The Duggar parents famously require their daughters to follow a strict dress code which includes avoiding low cut tops, shorts, and even jeans. Instead, they opt for long, flowy dresses that don't show off their figures. However, many of the Duggar daughters chose to upgrade their styles to something more modern after they left home and started their adult lives with families...
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Appeals Judge’s Decision on $500K Lawsuit Against Late Husband Billy: Report

Fans of “Alaskan Bush People” typically see series star Ami Brown battling the hardships of the Alaskan wilderness. However, more recently, reports state the Discovery Channel icon is battling a hefty lawsuit. And that lawsuit comes from one of her late husband’s investors, Robert Maughon. Now, in the latest developments, Brown has appealed the appointed judge’s decision to move forward with the case.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Makes my stomach sick': Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead blasts her again for using son as 'puppet' on Instagram for 'commercial gain' amid ugly custody war

Ant Anstead recently accused his ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son Hudson for financial gain on social media but is now defending his right to share snaps of the toddler online. The 43-year-old was branded a hypocrite by a fan of Christina's who called him out in an Instagram...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
