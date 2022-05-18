Little People Big World’s Roloff Family Farm Drama: Everything We Know About Matt and Zach’s Feud, Who Owns It, More

A farm fiasco? Matt Roloff and ex-wife Amy Roloff have had many highs and lows surrounding Roloff Farms — but the future of the property has caused the biggest problems to date.

The Little People Big World stars, who were married for 27 years before their 2015 separation, purchased land in Hillsboro, Oregon when Amy was pregnant with their twin boys, Jeremy and Zach Roloff . (They welcomed their eldest sons in May 1990.)

As their family grew — Amy and Matt welcomed daughter Molly Roloff in 1993 and son Jacob Roloff in 1997 — the farm and its pumpkin patch festivities also bloomed.

“He found it, I was pregnant with twin boys, I wasn’t focused on land,” Amy exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 of the acreage. “But we had a very lovely piece of property. I miss that space.” (Following their split, Amy sold her portion of the land to Matt.)

Over the years, the TLC personalities’ love of the farm remained strong, hosting family weddings and serving as the backdrop for their annual fall photo. It even housed Amy and husband Chris Marek ’s August 2021 nuptials .

Unfortunately, Roloff Farms’ expansive property has also caused friction with the family , especially after Matt opted not to sell off part of the land to son Zach in 2021. Instead, the patriarch revealed in May 2022 that he listed 16 acres of the Oregon space for sale, claiming his boys didn’t want it.

“It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. …. It’s time to move toward the next season of life,” Matt wrote via Instagram on May 12, announcing the sale.

Three days later, the San Francisco native further explained his decision to let go of some of the land , claiming, “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. Keeping that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be.”

Matt alleged: “My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale. Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments.”

Zach, however, called out his dad via social media in May, claiming that Matt’s post about his twin boys not wanting the farm is “extremely misguided and false.” The father of three wrote: “This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

That same month, season 23 of Little People Big World premiered on TLC and touched upon the drama between father and son over the land. “Me and my dad talked a lot over the summer about what this would look like,” Zach said during the May 17 episode. “My dad definitely was encouraging the conversation.”

When the duo reconvened, however, things didn’t go as planned. “So, finally, me and my dad decided to make a meeting, so [his girlfriend] Caryn [Chandler] and [my wife] Tori came as well to help the process along, but things did not go well. It was bad.”

Matt, for his part, claimed during the episode that “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of the Roloff family’s ups and downs over their Oregon farm: