Amber Heard’s Lawyer Does an Unexpected Impression of Johnny Depp in Court: Watch His Reaction

The intensity of Johnny Depp ’s defamation trial against Amber Heard lessened for a moment when the actress’ attorney briefly imitated the Pirates of the Caribbean star while questioning her client on the stand.

“I’m gonna start at the very beginning here,” Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft told the Aquaman actress, 36, in court on Tuesday, May 17. “You were asked by [Depp’s lawyer] Ms. [Camille] Vazquez about why Mr. Depp won’t or can’t look you in the eye. She played a tape in which Mr. Depp said, ‘You will not see my eyes again.’”

When recalling the Nightmare on Elm Street actor’s comment, Bredehoft lowered her voice to a deeper register, which elicited a laugh from Depp himself.

The Sweeney Todd star, 58, kept his head down throughout his ex-wife’s time on the stand, writing notes with a serious look on his face. When Heard’s attorney deepened her voice to mimic his, however, Depp cracked a smile and laughed.

Heard’s attorney’s impression of Depp is just the most recent imitation of the trial to cause a stir. Lance Bass came under fire on Monday, May 16, when he uploaded a video of himself lip-syncing to Heard’s testimony via TikTok.

“In honor of the trial starting back up…Had 👏 to 👏 do 👏 it,” the former ’NSync star, 43, captioned the clip, in which he performed a dramatic reenactment of the Magic Mike XXL actress’ recollection after an alleged fight with Depp.

“I was just sitting there on this carpet, looking at the dirty carpet, wondering how I wound up on this carpet and why I never noticed that the carpet was so filthy before,” the “Bye Bye Bye” singer mouthed.

Depp, who was married to Heard from February 2015 to January 2017, is suing Heard for defamation based on a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault . While Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, the actor claims her words have negatively impacted his career and life .

“I never named him [in the Washington Post op-ed], rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power ,” she wrote in April 2022 via Instagram. “I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in from of the world.”

Earlier this month, the actress cried while recounting the alleged abuse she endured from Depp. For his part, the Edward Scissorhands actor denied the allegations while testifying under oath. “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” he said on the stand in April.

