ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard’s Lawyer Does an Unexpected Impression of Johnny Depp in Court: Watch His Reaction

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCDsz_0fiXYakn00
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Matt Baron/Shutterstock; POOL MONACO/SIPA/Shutterstock

The intensity of Johnny Depp ’s defamation trial against Amber Heard lessened for a moment when the actress’ attorney briefly imitated the Pirates of the Caribbean star while questioning her client on the stand.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

“I’m gonna start at the very beginning here,” Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft told the Aquaman actress, 36, in court on Tuesday, May 17. “You were asked by [Depp’s lawyer] Ms. [Camille] Vazquez about why Mr. Depp won’t or can’t look you in the eye. She played a tape in which Mr. Depp said, ‘You will not see my eyes again.’”

When recalling the Nightmare on Elm Street actor’s comment, Bredehoft lowered her voice to a deeper register, which elicited a laugh from Depp himself.

The Sweeney Todd star, 58, kept his head down throughout his ex-wife’s time on the stand, writing notes with a serious look on his face. When Heard’s attorney deepened her voice to mimic his, however, Depp cracked a smile and laughed.

Heard’s attorney’s impression of Depp is just the most recent imitation of the trial to cause a stir. Lance Bass came under fire on Monday, May 16, when he uploaded a video of himself lip-syncing to Heard’s testimony via TikTok.

“In honor of the trial starting back up…Had 👏 to 👏 do 👏 it,” the former ’NSync star, 43, captioned the clip, in which he performed a dramatic reenactment of the Magic Mike XXL actress’ recollection after an alleged fight with Depp.

“I was just sitting there on this carpet, looking at the dirty carpet, wondering how I wound up on this carpet and why I never noticed that the carpet was so filthy before,” the “Bye Bye Bye” singer mouthed.

Celebrities Weigh in On Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's Trial: '7-Layer Dip of Insanity'

Read article

Depp, who was married to Heard from February 2015 to January 2017, is suing Heard for defamation based on a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault . While Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, the actor claims her words have negatively impacted his career and life .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bs79i_0fiXYakn00
Actress Amber Heard, right, stands next to her attorney Elaine Bredehoft, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, VA on April 18, 2022. Steve Helber/AP/Shutterstock

“I never named him [in the Washington Post op-ed], rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power ,” she wrote in April 2022 via Instagram. “I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in from of the world.”

Johnny Depp’s Romantic History: Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and More

Read article

Earlier this month, the actress cried while recounting the alleged abuse she endured from Depp. For his part, the Edward Scissorhands actor denied the allegations while testifying under oath. “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” he said on the stand in April.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Comments / 156

Brazen Warrior
2d ago

He doesn’t look because he is the victim of domestic abuse. I never looked at my ex either. I was already terrified of what he might do or how he might retaliate. God forbid I make the wrong look to infuriate him further. And frankly, the last thing you want to do is acknowledge or look at someone who can sit there and blatantly lie. They don’t deserve to be acknowledged

Reply(9)
243
cicijones
2d ago

She can't stand it because she no longer has control over him and she knows pretty much everyone is on his side and her horrible character is on full display for the world to see.

Reply(9)
180
Kristy M Phair
2d ago

I feel bad and I think it's disgrace of what they and what she has done to him. Johnny has been around for years acting and he is a straight up great person he had lost alot because of her she is just sad.. im sorry that we are losing an icon from our movies..

Reply(32)
100
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Amber Heard finally confesses who really defecated on Johnny Depp’s bed

The Depp-Heard trial is under immense scrutiny from all around the world. For several weeks now, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been facing each other in court in Fairfax, Virginia. The Aquaman star has appeared several times on the stand. And she has finally confessed the identity of the real culprit who defecated on Depp’s bed.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Kate Moss
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Magic Mike Xxl#Amber Heard S Ups#Downs Through#Nightmare#Tiktok#Amberheard#Johnnydepp
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp attorney says Marilyn Manson video ‘demolished’ Amber Heard’s abuse claims

Johnny Depp’s attorney has claimed that video taken by Marilyn Manson “demolished” Amber Heard’s allegations that she was abused by her ex-husband.Testimony from Adam Waldman, who has worked on and off on Mr Depp’s legal team since October 2016, was played in court on Thursday during the former couple’s high-stakes defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia. Mr Waldman, who is at the centre of Ms Heard’s counterclaim after he called her abuse allegations “fake” and “a hoax”, gave video testimony back in February after being subpoenaed by the Aquaman actress’s legal team.The attorney, who was banned from Twitter for violating its...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Elon Musk paid nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's $1.3M donation to the ACLU despite actress promising to give $3.5M to the civil rights group after her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp

Elon Musk covered nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after the actress pledged to give away her multimillion dollar divorce settlement to charity following her split from Johnny Depp. Jurors in Heard and Depp's $100million defamation trial on Thursday heard the actress...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial interrupted as spectator breaks into uncontrollable laughter

The high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was interrupted as a spectator broke into uncontrollable laughter inside the courtroom.The man was caught on camera giggling with his head in his hands as he sat in the gallery in the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, watching the day’s testimony.Several other spectators were spotted looking around at the man and also smirking at his reaction.Seconds later, the man – apparently unable to regain composure – got up and walked out of the courtroom.It is not clear what initially caused the man to erupt in a fit of laughter, but...
FAIRFAX, VA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

139K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy