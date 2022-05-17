ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby reportedly born on flight after taking off from Denver

By Tamera Twitty
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: BobGrif. File photo. (iStock) BobGrif

A flight attendant with Frontier Airlines helped deliver a passenger's baby during a flight from Denver to Orlando, the airline said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“'Exemplary' and 'calm' were the words Captain Chris Nye used for Flight Attendant Diana Giraldo’s heroic task of delivering a baby recently mid-flight," the post said.

Giraldo reportedly helped the laboring woman to the bathroom and assisted her throughout the delivery.

“The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!” said Nye.

According to the post, the mother decided to make the baby's middle name Sky to commemorate her unconventional birth.

The airline was not specific about exactly when the birth occurred.

