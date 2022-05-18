ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

District Opens In Addison

By Lizzy Spangler
Southlake Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddison is now home to a new restaurant. District, a Northern California-based concept, opened to the public on May 6....

www.southlakestyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

NOW OPEN: 5 new businesses, restaurants to try in Richardson

With a variety of new restaurants, a jewelry store and a beauty supply center, these five businesses recently opened in Richardson. This list is not comprehensive. 1. Grow Me Coily has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Richardson off East Campbell Road. The beauty supply store opened April 23 at 955 E. Campbell Road, Ste. 300. Grow Me Coily offers a variety of hair care products, including shampoo, conditioner and a strengthening elixir that is designed to prevent hair loss, according to its website. 972-982-2592. https://growmecoily.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse to open in Grapevine

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse will be opening a location in Grapevine at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. The restaurant will open where Boi Na Braza Brazilian Steakhouse used to be located. The building will be renovated to accommodate 389 patrons and allow for 160 parking spaces, according to city documents. Chama Gaucha, which started in San Antonio and has locations in Houston and Chicago, will serve a variety of different steak cuts vertically on large skewers, according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant does not yet have an opening date. www.chamagaucha.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
socialwhirl.com

June 24: All you Can Eataly!

Back By Popular Demand: Eataly Dallas Celebrates Summer with Its Second Storewide Party. “All You Can Eataly” invites Dallasites to kick off the summer in style with an all-access Italian experience. On June 24, Eataly Dallas will host its second installment of All You Can Eataly, the immersive Italian...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Addison, TX
Restaurants
City
Addison, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Addison, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Addison, TX
Food & Drinks
garlandjournal.com

Hanging at Black Jack Pizza

When it comes to Black-owned businesses, Black Jack Pizza, 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Atlanta St., knows how to draw movers and shakers. On this particular Tuesday, May 18, 2022, these three community leaders had a taste for pizza and knew exactly where to go. Unbeknownst to each other, they ended up at Black Jack at the same time and were led to capture the unscripted moment in this smiling photo. The three leaders are (Lt to Rt) civil rights leader Rev. Peter Johnson, former Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway – who was Dallas Mayor for four months in 2011, and historian and educator Clarence E. Glover Jr.Glover described Black Jack as “one of the few remaining community sites” where African Americans comfortably gather.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

4 Pick-Your-Own Farms Near Dallas to Visit This Summer

We’ve all been there: You walk the produce aisle at the grocery store and find overpriced, mushy fruit. And then you sift through all the produce, hoping to find that one perfectly ripe apple, peach, avocado, what have you. But grocery store fruit is often picked while still green...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Korean#Districtsf Com
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cork & Pig Tavern now open in Southlake

Cork & Pig Tavern opened May 14 at 1431 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 551, in Southlake. The restaurant has brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktail options, including wood-fired pizzas, Carolina pork ribs, Fruity Pebbles French toast and Nodding Donkey cocktails. The tavern is currently open for lunch and dinner and will begin serving brunch next weekend. 817-865-6464. www.corkandpig.com/southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
inforney.com

Over 40 vendors on tap for Downtown Forney Artisan and Farmers' Market on May 21

FORNEY, Texas — Over 40 vendors are on tap for this Saturday's Downtown Forney Artisan and Farmers' Market. Among the vendors are artisan crafts, gifts, baked goods, homemade and custom items, and food vendors. Market hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is located on the grounds of...
Dallas Observer

Eat This: Smoked Pork Chop at Slow Bone

A handful of Thursdays ago, the Observer's food editor convinced me to join her and Texas Monthly's barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn at TMBBQ Club's "Meat Up" series at Terry Black's BBQ in Deep Ellum. We consider ourselves pretty plugged in to the goings-on in Dallas-Fort Worth barbecue, but there's no denying that Vaughn and his team do a phenomenal job covering barbecue across all of Texas.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Narcity USA

There's A Hidden Bar Inside A Texas Grocery Store & It's Behind A Secret Refrigerator Door

People have always loved a good speakeasy, and even today, they still quietly pop up in all sorts of venues across the Lone Star State, despite alcohol no longer outlawed. One of the latest to open is a Texas grocery store, Bodega, in Fort Worth, TX. This isn't the first unique speakeasy we've seen recently, however, there's one nearby inside an "out of order" laundromat.
FORT WORTH, TX
foxwilmington.com

Dallas Hospital Elevator Becomes Delivery Room for Baby That Couldn’t Wait

It was all hands on deck as employees at a Dallas, Texas, hospital helped a woman in labor out of an SUV and into a wheelchair. A security guard was at her side every step of the way, as he used his walkie talkie and tried to summon an elevator. But once the mother-to-be stepped into the lift on the ground floor, her baby couldn’t wait. By the time the elevator had reached the second floor, she had given birth.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy