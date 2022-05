LAVERNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The official candidate statement for California governor candidate Ronald Anderson has officially been released:. “We are all in need of real quality help. It's time we all come together I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican. We all shop at the same retail stores, we all go to the same gas stations, we all go to the same grocery stores and we all have the same problems; High Taxes, and overwhelming prices for every single item that's out there. The system we now have is clearly broken and we the people are getting hurt and losing big time; My Name is Ronald A. Anderson and I can fix the problem we all deserve better. I need your VOTE for the betterment of all of us. Cutting back on high taxes, and lowering costs means more MONEY in your pocket and we all need more money.

