PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Park Ridge man with hopes of running for political office says he missed his chance to get his name on the ballot next month. He also says the U.S. Postal Service is to blame. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, Michael Walters thought he did everything right. The aspirant Illinois State Senate candidate said he was assured by Post Office employees that his certified letters would get to their required stops in plenty of time. The exact opposite happened. It has been 20 years since Walters had his last political gig....

PARK RIDGE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO