San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Restaurant Owner to Open Funky New Chicken Shack Near Downtown Soon

By Matt Trammell
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO – A successful San Angelo BBQ chef has expanded his portfolio by opening up a chicken joint near downtown in east San Angelo.

Roman Thomas, owner of RJ's BBQ number one and two, announced that RJ's Chicken Shack will be opening at 1407 S. Oakes St. on June 3 at 11 a.m. The business will be run by son Roman Thomas Jr.

The new menu will include wings, mac & cheese, chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, and much more. "We're Not Just BBQ Anymore," stated the restaurant on their Facebook.

The Thomas' own two BBQ restaurants in San Angelo. The original BBQ restaurant is located at 1405 N. Bryant and the other is located at 101 E. Avenue K.

San Angelo LIVE!

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

