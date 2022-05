Before his Virginia men’s tennis team took on Florida in the NCAA quarterfinals Thursday in Champaign, Ill., head coach Andres Pedroso said, he reminded his players “that we came here to play three matches, not one. And so that’s the mindset. We’re not just here to make a final four. We’re here to go as deep as we can, and hopefully that’s three matches.”

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO