Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to meet with NFL investigators + Maurice Clarett on life after Ohio State, NFL, and comments on NIL deals

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO