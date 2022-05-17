ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to meet with NFL investigators + Maurice Clarett on life after Ohio State, NFL, and comments on NIL deals

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeshaun Watson ONLY invited his offensive teammates...

www.wkyc.com

CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Browns Cut Former Cowboys Player With Failed Physical

The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson after he failed his physical. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him. Houston only had him for a couple of months after claiming him off waivers from Dallas. He sat out the entire 2021...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Jackson State 5-Star Travis Hunter Responds To Nick Saban

On Wednesday night, Nick Saban pretty much accused Jackson State of paying $1 million to land five-star cornerback Travis Hunter. "Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Mike Leach reacts to Nick Saban comments

Now that Nick Saban has apologized for the comments he made about Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders, other coaches are starting to add their two cents to the situation, including Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. According to the Baltimore Sun’s Andy Kostka, Leach texted his thoughts on Thursday’s feud...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Texans cut Jimmy Moreland

The Texans are closing out the week by parting ways with a cornerback. According to multiple reports, the Texans waived cornerback Jimmy Moreland on Friday. Moreland joined the team as a waiver claim last September. He had been a seventh-round pick in Washington in 2019 and spent his first two seasons with the NFC East club.
HOUSTON, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Upset With Patrick Beverley Going On ESPN To Hate On Chris Paul: "It Did Him A Huge Disservice In Showing What He’s Capable Of From The TV Side"

Patrick Beverley's recent barrage of appearances on ESPN has made him one of the most relevant NBA players of the last week without even touching a basketball. That is because Beverley walked onto ESPN with some scorching takes about Chris Paul, laying into the guard he was traded for from Houston in 2017.
NBA
