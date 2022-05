Dean A. Russell of Manson passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham on April 27, 2022, after a short Illness. He had celebrated his 91st birthday two weeks earlier. Dean was born April 13, 1931 in Chelan to parents Arthur and Olive Russell. He grew up close-by in Manson, attending school and graduating in 1949. Dean proposed to Charlotte (Roe) Russell by letter and sent her money to buy a ring while she was working in Washington D.C. and they married on November 26, 1954 in Manson. They continued to live and raise their family there and were married for 63 years until her passing in 2017.

MANSON, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO