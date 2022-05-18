ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

Chelan Valley Hope, Lake Chelan Food Bank, gather to honor volunteers

 3 days ago

Courtesy Chelan Valley Hope Volunteers, staff, and friends of...

Moses Lake farmer announces run for Grant County sheriff

MOSES LAKE - At 6'5" weighing 350 pounds, 38-year-old James Baker's hulking stature would serve him well in an arena that requires strength and brawn, but his passionate, personable demeanor and zeal for his community could qualify him for candidacy in the political ring. That's why Baker filed for candidacy in hopes of becoming Grant County's next sheriff.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Wind carries Ellensburg fire to multiple homes

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a multiple-residence fire just before 3:30 p.m. on May 19 on Airport Road. When firefighters got there, they found multiple homes and other structures on fire, with the fire spreading to grass and vegetation. Due to difficult conditions caused by...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Volunteers help bring two projects in Quincy close to completion

Two major projects are taking shape in Quincy thanks in large part to efforts of volunteers. On a plot of land across from Quincy High School, volunteers are well along in building community gardens plots that will soon offer two sizes of personalized raised beds where residents can plant and grow their own gardens.
QUINCY, WA
NCWLIFE Evening News May 20th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. Grant Olson is away this evening; I’m Jefferson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. A really pretty day around the Wenatchee Valley. This was the kind of spring...
WENATCHEE, WA
Survey aims to get a picture of the Wenatchee Valley housing situation

Our Valley Our Future is seeking public input on the Wenatchee Valley’s housing crisis. The nonprofit visioning group has made housing a priority over the last five years, as home-seekers deal with rocketing prices and a shortage of available houses and apartments. You can participate in the survey here.
WENATCHEE, WA
If You Think the Drunkest City in Washington is Yakima, You’re Wrong

Every so often we get lists for worst drivers, best buildings, craziest schools, or whatever, all listed state by state. We have a lot of hops in the Yakima valley. 75% of the hops used for beer in the US come from our backyard so I was wondering what the drunkest city in Washington state might be. I didn't really think it'd be Yakima but if it was I wouldn't've been surprised. As it turns out, not only is it not Yakima but a town I didn't consider.
YAKIMA, WA
Top Candidate Withdraws From Museum Executive Director Search

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center’s Board of Directors will have to re-start their search for a new Executive Director after the candidate that was going to move into the position had to withdraw for medical reasons. Spokesperson Ashley Sinner said Interim Executive Director Laurel Turner will continue...
WENATCHEE, WA
Jamie Pancho named Chelan High School principal

Jamie Pancho (blue jacket) will be taking over the principalship at Chelan High School effective July 1. Jamie is finishing his third year as the principal at Newport High School. Prior to his principal appointment at Newport, he served as a fourth grade teacher (at Stratton Elementary), Special Education teacher (Newport High School), and paraprofessional (Newport High School). He earned his master’s degree in 2019 from Washington State University and bachelor’s degree from Whitworth in 2004. Jamie and his wife Kamie (red scarf) have two adult children, Sierra (right), and Koa (left).
CHELAN, WA
People living in tents along state highways cannot stay if offered shelter, Gov. Inslee says

OLYMPIA, Wash. - People living in encampments along state highway right-of-ways will soon have to make a decision, Governor Jay Inslee said: take shelter or move. Inslee made the comments in a press conference Wednesday at the state capitol. He was proudly promoting an $800 million plan approved by the state legislature early this year for funding rapid housing for people living unsheltered.
SEATTLE, WA
Contest for Grant County commissioner seat materializes with challenger’s newly-announced bid to unseat Cindy Carter

EPHRATA - Ephrata’s Dan DeLano is reportedly backed by a group of local stakeholders who feel change is needed in the third commission district of Grant County. The district 3 seat has been occupied by Grant County commissioner Cindy Carter for the last 16 years. Carter announced her intent to run for a fifth and final term several weeks ago.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Windstorm cuts power to thousands around Puget Sound

Winds blowing through the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday caused trees to fall onto power lines and created havoc with traffic. As of 10:47 p.m., 5,420 customers were without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. Affected areas included Greenwater, Pleasant Hill, Factoria and Redmond. By early Thursday morning, PSE only reported 784 customers without power.
SEATTLE, WA
$10.4 million coming to Central Washington Airports

PASCO, Wash. — Central Washington Airports, spanning from Pasco to Omak will receive $10.4 million in FAA Grants. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) applauded the efforts from the Department of Transportation, and Federal Aviation Administration who awarded 10 grants to airports throughout Central Washington. The $10.4 million will go towards renovations for airports in Franklin, Okanogan, Chelan, Grant, Walla Walla and Yakima counties.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
COVID-19 infections surging in some Washington counties

SEATTLE - If it seems like more people in your immediate circle are getting COVID-19, you would be correct. Clallam and San Juan counties have been rated 'high risk' for contracting COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control. King, Snohomish and Jefferson counties have moved into the 'medium risk' category.
KING COUNTY, WA

