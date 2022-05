BALTIMORE — To beat the Orioles as often as the Rays did, 15 straight times and 21 of 22 going into Friday’s game, took some luck. “You’ve got to be really fortunate,’’ Rays manager Kevin Cash said before the game of the streak that began at the start of the 2021 season. “And for whatever reason, we were very fortunate.’’

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO