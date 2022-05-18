ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

euphoria Photos: Barn at Sitton Hill

By Dove Light
towncarolina.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fan event closed out euphoria’s Spring Fest at the scenic...

towncarolina.com

Comments / 0

clclt.com

Rock the Ranch Music Fest 2022

After a two year hiatus, Rock the Ranch is gearing up for its fifth annual music festival at the historic Charlie B. Ranch Arena. The one-day event, being held on Saturday, June 4th, features top touring acts from various genres of music, with proceeds benefiting two selected charities: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Shriners Hospital for Children. The festival’s inception was twofold: to honor a friend that passed away and bring music back to a historic concert venue from days long past. Charlie B. Ranch Arena is situated on a beautiful family farm just outside of Seneca, SC (155 Charlie B. Farm Rd., Seneca, SC 29678). Gates will open at 1PM on Saturday and music will kick off at 2PM.
SENECA, SC
cityofgreer.org

Moonlight Movies series opens June 9

The Moonlight Movies series is free and fun for all members of the family. Pre-show fun and crafts start at 7 p.m. on Thursday nights and the movie begins at dusk (between 8:45-9 p.m.). Concessions will be available for purchase. The 2022 Moonlight Movies series is:. June 9 - Onward.
GREER, SC
towncarolina.com

Wedding: Molly Bozeman & Taylor Goodwin

Molly and Taylor share more than a wedding date — they were also born on the exact same day. They’ll never forget their spouse’s birthday, and they’ll never forget their wedding at Bayou Long Beard in Monroe, Louisiana. Molly’s day started with a friendly game of basketball with her father, after which she gave him a first edition of the 1949 novel “Father of the Bride.”
MONROE, LA
FOX Carolina

Krispy Kreme celebrating 2022 graduates with free dozen doughnuts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating this year’s high school and college seniors with a free dozen doughnuts May 25. The company said on Wednesday, May 25, any senior who wears Class of 2022 gear can get a “Senior Day Dozen” free at any participating shops while supplies last. This includes Class of 2022 shirts and jackets to your graduation cap and gown.
GREENVILLE, SC
City
Easley, SC
visitoconeesc.com

Destination: High Falls County Park

High Falls County Park is on the shores of Lake Keowee. The park consists of 46 acres and is one of three parks operated by Oconee County Parks Recreation and Tourism. Campground 100 sites (10 lakeside) with electrical hookups and water. Park Store (seasonal hours) Closed Monday-Tuesday. Snack Shack open...
PICKENS, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Garden Jubilee Returns to Hendersonville

Garden Jubilee, one of the largest gardening shows in Western North Carolina, will be held Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 200 plant and craft vendors line Main Street, from Sixth Avenue to Caswell Street, transforming the historic downtown area into an eight-block garden wonderland.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
#Euphoria#Sitton Hill Farm#Roast Toast
WYFF4.com

Weekend brings continued heat, chance of storms

Continued summer-like heat will bring chances of thunderstorms through the weekend. Our region didn't quite hit a new record high Friday, but the heat was real. The average high for this time of year is 81. Friday's high temperature reached 93-degrees at the Greenville Downtown Airport, but only 91 at...
FOX Carolina

CHECK IT OUT: Aerial view of Greenville's new Unity Park

Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including Brew in the Zoo in Greenville, Fair at Heritage Park in Simpsonville and Tabernacle Baptist Church's 150th anniversary. |. Highlighting what's happening in our area this weekend including the NAMI walk for mental health,. A Bright White Smile with Love Your...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Wild Hunt

Judaculla Rock and Cherokee spirituality

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
CULLOWHEE, NC
greenville.com

Free Activities in Greenville, SC

Greenville provides a unique setting to venture out and explore everything that the area has to offer. Greenville’s residents and visitors can enjoy a host of outdoor offerings, including nearly forty city parks and an expansive trail system. Cleveland Park. Cleveland Park is the city’s largest park and features...
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

Upstate employees throw hospital wedding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a magical day for one Upstate couple, as they wed at Prisma’s Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital. Christopher Barajas moved from Aiken to Greenwood back in March for a promotion at work. During the move, he hurt his back. After seeing a doctor and being prescribed medicine, things started to get better.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

One of the Upstate’s largest fairs returns to Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the largest fairs in the Upstate returns to Simpsonville starting Friday!. Guests can attend the Fair at Heritage Park, located off of I-385, from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 29. The fair features a variety of free attractions, including entertainment acts from...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Serving it up at Barbecue Festival and Cookoff

Jeffrey Standley of Dad Bods BBQ prepares food for hungry customers during the Pig in the Park Barbecue Festival and Cookoff held Friday and Saturday in Williamston’s Mineral Spring Park. After taking two years off due to COVID, the event returned with a weekend of championship cooking of barbecue, food sales, vendors and other activities. Sixteen cook teams competed for the Championship sponsored by the Williamston Masonic Lodge.
WILLIAMSTON, SC
spartanburg.com

Duncan Park Revitalization Efforts Underway

PAL and the City of Spartanburg, with guidance from a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service, are leading a master planning process for Duncan Park. Feedback and direction from the community will drive the recommendations. According to City of Spartanburg Parks & Recreation Director Kim Moultrie, “The revitalization...
DUNCAN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Unity Park opens with a splash

More than 1,000 people gathered under clear blue skies for the grand opening of Unity Park on May 19, fulfilling a promise more than eight decades in the making. “The story really does go back that far,” said Mayor Knox White, addressing the crowd during the opening ceremony. “Because it really was 80 years ago that this neighborhood had to march to city hall. Think about that: African American citizens going to City Hall in 1938 to plead with the mayor and the council about this property over here, to build a park here.”
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Southern Bank to open HQ in 3,800-square-foot Spartanburg facility

The Southern Bank purchased a 3,800-square-foot property in Spartanburg for an undisclosed sum, the financial institution announced May 19. The property, which is located at 468 E. Main St., will undergo renovations in August, including adding a new exterior façade to the building and creating:. Offices. Meeting spaces. Safekeeping...
SPARTANBURG, SC

