euphoria Photos: Barn at Sitton Hill

After a two year hiatus, Rock the Ranch is gearing up for its fifth annual music festival at the historic Charlie B. Ranch Arena. The one-day event, being held on Saturday, June 4th, features top touring acts from various genres of music, with proceeds benefiting two selected charities: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Shriners Hospital for Children. The festival’s inception was twofold: to honor a friend that passed away and bring music back to a historic concert venue from days long past. Charlie B. Ranch Arena is situated on a beautiful family farm just outside of Seneca, SC (155 Charlie B. Farm Rd., Seneca, SC 29678). Gates will open at 1PM on Saturday and music will kick off at 2PM.

SENECA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO