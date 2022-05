Roger Angell wrote about baseball like no one else. NPR's Scott Simon has this remembrance of the essayist, who died at age 101 Friday. Roger Angell, the great New Yorker, writer and editor, has died at the age of 101. I last interviewed him when he wrote a book about aging called "This Old Man" at the age of 94. I took a cab to meet him that day in our New York bureau. Roger had walked more than 20 blocks there.

