ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Johns Hopkins' students solve a modern-day problem: messy lunches

By Public Editor
NPR
 4 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A group of students at Johns Hopkins came up with a solution to one of the biggest modern-day problems - messy lunches. The engineering students invented...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Paper airplane enthusiasts break record for farthest flight by a paper aircraft

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A team of paper airplane enthusiasts just broke the world record for the farthest flight by a paper aircraft. The plane flew an impressive 252 feet. To put that in perspective, their plane traveled farther than the first three actual airplane flights by the Wright brothers. Chee Yin Jian created the prototype. He said his design and his partner's rocket arm was the winning combination. And hey, if you're out there listening, my kids would really love some tips. It's MORNING EDITION.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
NPR

There's harm in taking away recess for elementary schoolers as a form of punishment

Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Maren Christenson Hofer about the harm of taking away recess in elementary school as a form of punishment. Recess is probably one of the most exciting parts of being in elementary school. It's usually a time for kids to let loose a little bit and play. But taking away recess time is often used as punishment. Class was too noisy, didn't do your homework - then no recess for you. This has some parents furious, saying that the punishment doesn't actually help improve the child's behavior. And in places like Minnesota, some parents are advocating for change at the legislative level. Maren Christenson Hofer is one of those parents, and she joins us now from Minneapolis to tell us more. Welcome.
MINNESOTA STATE
NPR

Finland has officially applied to join NATO and a brewery shows support

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Finland has formally applied to join NATO, and a Finnish brewery is helping make the case with a case of beer. The brew is called OTAN, a play on a Finnish expression that means, I'll have a beer. And it's also the French abbreviation for NATO. The can features a version of a cartoon knight with NATO's compass emblem on its chest. So how does it taste? The brewery CEO describes it as security with a hint of freedom.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Npr
NPR

Can the middle class live like the Simpson family? NPR asked; 'The Simpsons' answered

This Sunday is "The Simpsons" Season 33 finale. And guess what? It was inspired by none other than our colleagues over at The Indicator From Planet Money. In an episode last year, Paddy Hirsch and Stacey Vanek Smith followed the lead of an Atlantic article to question whether this iconic family's middle-class-lifestyle is still attainable today.
TV SERIES
NPR

'The New Yorker' writer and editor Roger Angell has died at 101

Roger Angell wrote about baseball like no one else. NPR's Scott Simon has this remembrance of the essayist, who died at age 101 Friday. Roger Angell, the great New Yorker, writer and editor, has died at the age of 101. I last interviewed him when he wrote a book about aging called "This Old Man" at the age of 94. I took a cab to meet him that day in our New York bureau. Roger had walked more than 20 blocks there.
MUSIC
NPR

A kids' story unfolds without words in 'A Day For Sandcastles'

About 10 years ago, JonArno Lawson was at a beach in Virginia watching his kids build sandcastles right next to the waves. "I kept trying to get them to come back because I thought it was a terrible idea," he says. He wanted them to build their sandcastles closer to the dunes. But they found it more exciting to build right where the waves hit, seeing their sandcastles get destroyed, and then re-building them with whatever debris washed up from the ocean.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NPR

A counselor at Mississippi's only abortion clinic shares her story

Time now for StoryCorps. Seventy-four-year-old Betty Thompson is known as Miss Betty at the only remaining clinic that performs abortions in Mississippi. It's the same clinic at the center of the pending Supreme Court case that could overturn Roe vs. Wade. Thompson started working there as a counselor soon after it opened in the mid-'90s. She came to StoryCorps to talk about her experience.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NPR

Opinion: What extraterrestrials might learn on Earth

The truth is out there. And may be slightly disappointing. This week a congressional committee held the first hearings on UFOs — now called UAPs, or Unexplained Aerial Phenomena — since 1969. Investigators say there are now about 400 reported "incidents" in their database, in which people reported seeing something in the skies that cannot be explained.
ASTRONOMY
NPR

Immigrant advocates say using the word 'invasion' fuels extremism

The alleged Buffalo gunman isn't the first mass shooter to talk about an "invasion" of non-whites. Republicans have denounced the shooting — but not the language he used about immigration. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Last week's mass shooting in Buffalo has turned attention once again to something known as the...
BUFFALO, NY
NPR

Are you vaccinated and have had COVID-19? You may have super immunity

Scientists say, if you've been infected with coronavirus and been vaccinated, then you have a very powerful immune system. They call it hybrid immunity or super immunity, and it could fight future variants of the virus. To help us understand what that is, we're joined now by Theodora Hatziioannou. She's a virologist and research associate professor at Rockefeller University. Welcome to the show.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy