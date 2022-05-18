ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what’s happening as your West Seattle Wednesday continues

Cover picture for the article(Tuesday afternoon photo by Bruce Gaumond) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and archives, the lineup for the rest of this blustery Wednesday:. LOW-LOW TIDE: Can’t guarantee the best of beach-walking weather, but the sun just...

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 22 notes!

(Friday evening photo, looking east from West Seattle, by David Hutchinson) Another busy Saturday! Here’s the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: The eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct is closed; so are lanes on southbound I-5 between I-90 and Spokane Street. EMERALD WATER...
Seen on West Seattle Junction’s sold-out spring Wine Walk

Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is pouring in a just-for-tonight satellite location right now – Capers, one of the stops on the spring West Seattle Junction Wine Walk. This time 15 wineries and 14 businesses are participating, but if you don’t already have tickets, you’re out of luck this time – it’s been sold out for weeks.
ORCAS: Whales pass West Seattle (photos added)

(Photos by David Hutchinson) 8:18 AM: Reported by Kersti Muul: Orcas, northbound, a few hundred yards off Cormorant Cove (3700 block Beach Drive). 8:58 AM: Transient orcas making a close pass, according to updates in comments below. 10:05 AM: Added photos sent by David Hutchinson – thank you!
BIKE EVERYWHERE MONTH: 3 West Seattle events in next 3 days

May is Bike Everywhere Month – and you’re invited to three West Seattle events Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. In case you haven’t already seen them on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. (WSB file photo) COMMUTE STATION: West Seattle Bike Connections and partners are hosting a commute...
Alki Community Council, West Seattle Timebank, more for your Thursday

(Photo from windy Wednesday, by Brian Michel) FOOD POP-UP: Chef Gino Williamson of The Home Skillit says he’s popping up in Delridge today near The Home Depot, now until 2 pm, with brisket sandwiches and smoked-brisket tacos. (Webster & 24th SW) (added) SCHOOL DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Got this today:. Eat...
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Repair status (updated)

3:49 PM: We’ve been checking again this week with SDOT regarding the status of the high-bridge repair work. They’re still awaiting two more pours of specialized structural concrete and are working on that schedule, we were told in multiple inquiries this week. Today’s weekly update shows what they’ve been doing in the meantime:
ON THE MARKET: Another major West Seattle commercial building

Another corner commercial building in one of West Seattle’s junctions is up for sale. This time it’s the building on the southwest corner of California and Fauntleroy in Morgan Junction, home to Peel & Press, Pet Elements, Starbucks, Subway, and West Seattle Vision, and a ~39-space parking lot. It’s listed as “26,668 square feet with future development potential with NC3-55 (M1) Zoning” at an asking price of $6.2 million. According to county records, the building last sold 20 years ago for $2.2 million. Records also show that two properties to the south, same side of the street, have sold recently – the Ivy Court mixed-use building (6525 California SW) for $12.3 million last November, and the Marnae Apartments (6533 California SW) for $6.6 million last month.
CLOSURE ALERT: Work planned this weekend on eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct

(Image from SDOT traffic camera) 7:14 PM: After a reader inquiry, we asked SDOT this week for followup information on the deck scanning done last year on the Spokane Street Viaduct – the West Seattle Bridge continuation east of Highway 99. In the response late today, SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali told WSB that the eastbound SSV – its older section – will close this weekend for work:
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Triumph motorcycle

Matthew hopes you’ll keep an eye out for his stolen motorcycle:. 2016 Triumph Thruxton. Blacked-out Engine, custom cowl and cluster gauge. Custom license plate: HEY HO. Custom wave side panels. Aftermarket piggyback shocks. Was black with gray vinyl striping, but that could easily be peeled off in an attempt to conceal. If that is peeled, then has a gold stripe up the tank. Last seen in West Seattle last night. Any help to recover is welcomed. Reward. No questions asked. VIN ends in 9777.
CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS ace Miles Gosztola wins Metro League MVP

As the West Seattle High School baseball team heads into regional/state play, star pitcher Miles Gosztola has just won a new honor – Metro League MVP. The junior’s season stats: 10 hits given up in 55 innings pitched, 107 strikeouts, an earned-run average of .126, and a batting-average-against of .057. The next playoff game for WSHS is tomorrow (Saturday, May 21st) at 10 am, Bannerwood Park in Bellevue (1790 Richards Road), vs. Stanwood. If they win, they’ll play there again later in the day, time and opponent TBD.
SPORTS: One more chance for West Seattle HS in softball playoffs

The West Seattle High School softball team has one more chance in the district playoffs after a tough loss today at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Their game against Lake Washington HS ended in the fourth inning after the Kangaroos ran up a 15-0 lead. Shortstop Lina Delgado (above with...
ELECTION 2022: Filing Week is over – here’s who filed to run for local Legislature seats

Filing Week is over and pending the withdrawal deadline on Monday, the fields are tentatively finalized for positions up for election this year. The only West Seattle (and vicinity)-specific positions on which you’ll be voting this year are in the 34th Legislative District – State Senator and two State House Representatives. Here’s who has filed:
SPORTS: West Seattle High School softball season ends

A strong season for the West Seattle High School softball team ended this afternoon at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex with a district-playoffs loss to Bishop Blanchet. Blanchet took the lead in the first inning and built it to 10-0 before the Wildcats scored runs in the 5th and 6th innings, with the final score 11-2.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft victim finds stolen car by chance

Some owners of stolen cars have found them by looking around. In Christy‘s case, she just happened onto hers:. My vehicle was stolen last night in front of my apartment building at (3800 block of) Beach Dr. SW. There have been numerous car thefts and break ins in this area lately.

