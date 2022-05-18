ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Douglasville man pleads guilty to shooting his own grandmother, killing her husband

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0er8PY_0fiV7TAa00
Patrick Canada (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglasville man has pled guilty to malice murder six years after he shot his own grandmother several times and then shot his step-grandfather to death.

The District Attorney’s Office said that Patrick Canada entered a plea of guilty to malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault on Monday.

Police said Canada was living at his grandmother’s home on Lake Howl Drive in August of 2016 when he got into an argument with his step-grandfather. Police said Canada stabbed the victim, Douglas Keith Henn, with a set of car keys.

When Canada, who was 25 at the time, went down into the basement to get his AK-47 rifle, Henn locked him in the basement and the couple called 911.

Police said Canada busted through the door with the rifle and then shot Henn five times. Henn tried to escape, but Canada caught him and shot him in the head.

Canada’s grandmother, Pamela Lynn Henn, hid in a closet, but Henn found her.

“In a cruel act of vengeance, Canada shot his own grandmother with a 9mm handgun,” police said.

He then dragged her around the house by her hair and pushed her down the stairs, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

When Douglasville police officers arrived, Canada shot at them.

Canada’s grandmother was eventually able to escape out of the back door of the house and after a brief standoff, Canada was taken into custody.

After his arrest, Canada tried to commit suicide in the Douglas County Jail, but officers were able to save him.

“Thereafter, Canada attempted to use his injuries from his botched suicide to allege a mental competency issue in the hope of avoiding responsibility for his crimes,” the District Attorney wrote. “The District Attorney’s office opposed Canada’s efforts and fought a multi-year campaign to see Canada held accountable.”

Canada was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

#Shooting#Suicide#Police#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv News#Henn Five
